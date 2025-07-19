July 19, 2025 2:46 PM हिंदी

Shubh on new song 'Together': It’s a celebration of love that’s real and lasting

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as “We Rollin”, “Elevated”, “Baller” and “Cheques”, Punjabi music artist Shubh, has announced the release of his new song, ‘Together’, which he says is a celebration of “love that’s real and lasting”.

Shubh said: “This song is about the genuine connections we forge with one another. It’s a celebration of love that’s real and lasting.”

He hopes the song inspires listeners.

Shubh added: “I hope it inspires listeners to appreciate all of their relationships and be grateful for the present moment.”

Shubh continues to expand his horizon by delivering romantic ballads with ‘Together’ following the success of tracks such as ‘No Love’, ‘Fell For You’, ‘You And Me’, ‘Her’ and ‘Once Love’.

As per a statement, In ‘Together’, Shubh employs a distinctive flow, enriched by smooth Latin guitar riffs, emotive lyrics, infectious melodies and traditional Punjabi folk elements to paint a vivid love story. Uplifting and evocative, the single illustrates the richness of shared experiences.

The release of ‘Together’ follows Shubh’s remarkable achievements in 2025. In January, he unveiled ‘Sicario’ a diverse 10-track project that debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, amassing over 250 million streams across platforms since its release.

The album spans hard-hitting tracks like ‘Buckle Up’ and ‘Reckless’, seamlessly transitioning to melodic anthems such as ‘Aura’, ‘Bars’ and ‘Fell For You’.

Following the success of ‘Sicario,’ Shubh released ‘Supreme’ in April 2025. The song debuted on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart, reaching No. 1 on Apple Music India and Canada and the No. 3 spot on Spotify India within a month, currently attracting over 1 million streams per day.

Shubh, who was born in 1997 in Punjab, is now set to embark on ‘The Supreme Tour’ commencing next month in North America.

--IANS

dc/

