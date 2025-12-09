December 09, 2025 1:27 PM हिंदी

Shruti Haasan talks about her undying love for ‘The Night of the Hunter’

Shruti Haasan talks about her undying love for ‘The Night of the Hunter’

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor-singer Shruti Haasan revisited one of her long-time cinematic obsessions as she shared a moment from the 1955 horror thriller cult classic “The Night of the Hunter” directed by Charles Laughton.

Shruti took to her Instagram stories and re-posted an eerie still from the film, calling it a timeless favourite.

“Forever obsessed with this film,” she wrote, reaffirming her admiration for the Laughton-directed thriller, known for its haunting imagery and performances.

“The Night of the Hunter” stars Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters and Lillian Gish. The film was based on the 1953 novel of the same name by Davis Grubb.

The plot is about Preacher Harry Powell (Mitchum), a serial killer who poses as a preacher and pursues two children in an attempt to get his hands on $10,000 of stolen cash hidden by their late father.

The novel and film draw on the true story of Harry Powers, who was hanged in 1932 for the murder of two widows and three children in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

The film's lyrical and expressionistic style, borrowing techniques from silent film, sets it apart from other Hollywood films of the 1940s and 1950s, and it has influenced such later directors as Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Robert Altman, Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese, the Coen brothers and Guillermo del Toro.

The Night of the Hunter premiered on July 26, 1955, in Des Moines, Iowa, to negative reviews. Over the years, the film has been positively reevaluated and is considered one of the greatest films ever made.

Talking about Shruti, she will next be seen in “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam”. The first installment of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” released in 2023. The epic neo-noir action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film stars Prabhas in the titular role, alongside an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji and Mime Gopi.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Former B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for support during crisis (IANS exclusive)

Former B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for support during crisis (IANS exclusive)

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent India at seventh session of United Nations Environment Assembly

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent India at seventh session of United Nations Environment Assembly

India must define its own development path, resist external pressures: Gautam Adani

India must define its own development path, resist external pressures: Gautam Adani

Kareena Kapoor sends love & happiness to Dia Mirza on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love & happiness to Dia Mirza on her birthday

Arijit Singh returns to romance with his soulful new track ‘Fitratein’

Arijit Singh returns to romance with his soulful new track ‘Fitratein’

It’s been a monumental fail': Ian Healy criticises England's 'deflating performance' in Ashes

'It’s been a monumental fail': Ian Healy criticises England's 'deflating performance' in Ashes

Tulip Siddiq’s in-absentia trial ‘politically driven’, says Bangladesh former PM Hasina (IANS exclusive)

Tulip Siddiq’s in-absentia trial ‘politically driven’, says Bangladesh former PM Hasina (IANS exclusive)

Luv Sinha honors his father Shatrughan Sinha’s journey of hard work and determination on his birthday

Luv Sinha honors his father Shatrughan Sinha’s journey of hard work and determination on his birthday

India shows strong hiring growth for Q1 2026, firms to invest in skills, tech and talent: Report

India shows strong hiring growth for Q1 2026, firms to invest in skills, tech and talent: Report

Shriya Saran recalls her first meet with Farah Khan on 'Santosham' set

Shriya Saran recalls her first meet with Farah Khan on 'Santosham' set