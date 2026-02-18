February 18, 2026 11:13 AM हिंदी

Shruti Haasan says ‘long lost friends’ sinus, cramps keep her company on graveyard shift

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan shared a light-hearted update from her busy schedule, saying her “long lost friends” sinus and cramps were keeping her company as she headed for a graveyard shift.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress posted a candid selfie and wrote about gearing up for another late-night schedule, adding a touch of humour to her health woes.

“Another graveyard shift coming up With my long lost friends Sinus and cramps (sic),” she wrote as the caption.

Shruti, who is the daughter of star Kamal Haasan, has been shooting regularly at night for her upcoming project. However, she did not share details about her project.

The actress’ look in Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' was unveiled last month in January.

Taking to its X timeline, production house Geetha Arts, which is presenting the film, shared the first look posters of the actress and wrote, "A trailblazer in every sense…. Team #AakasamLoOkaTara wishes @shrutihaasan a very Happy Birthday. And Meet a character that stands her ground and owns her space."

In the first look posters, Shruti sported an intense, unvarnished look, with glasses framing a steady, downward gaze that reflected quiet intensity. The cigarette in her lips and the drifting smoke added a gritty layer to her character, hinting at emotional depth.

Sources shared that Shruti’s character will play a decisive role in the film’s narrative arc, with her entry steering the story into a new phase.

Currently in its final phase of production, 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' is slated for a Pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam in the summer of 2026.

She will next be seen in “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam”. The first installment of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” released in 2023. The epic neo-noir action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film stars Prabhas in the titular role, alongside an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji and Mime Gopi.

--IANS

dc/

