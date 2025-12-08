Shruti Haasan rings in the spirit of Christmas; puts out a video of her setting up her black Christmas tree

Chennai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actress and singer Shruti Haasan, who has disclosed that this is her favourite time of the year, has now put out a video of her setting up her black Christmas tree.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a video clip of her setting up her black Christmas tree, Shruti Haasan wrote, "It’s my favourite time of the year !!! I love putting up my black Christmas tree in the first week of December itself so I’m a little late this year! Thanks to Surekha and Vaishnavi, we had it all done in less than forty minutes. This year you added a lot more white to the tree and I’m loving it. Wishing you and yours a beautiful Christmas and an incredible year ahead. Love and peace to all!"

The actress and singer, who was recently in the news for her spellbinding performance at the title announcement event of director S S Rajamouli's 'Varanasi', had recently disclosed how Oscar award winning music director M M Keeravani had pleasantly surprised her when she had turned up to sing a song in the film.

Taking to her Instagram page, Shruti Haasan wrote, "It was a pleasure to sing for MM Keeravaani sir’s musical. What a powerful track… LET IT BANG, GLOBETROTTER."

She added, "I was seated quietly listening to sir on the keys. He said he usually begins his sessions with the Vigneswara mantram before anything starts, so I assumed that’s what he was starting to play. Suddenly, I realised it was appa's song … !and that moment was super special Thank you sir for your kindness and the love and warmth of the entire team that day. Can’t wait for you’ll to listen to the track."

A few days after this, the actress had gone on to share a video of her performing her first independent single on Instagram. Sharing it, she wrote, "I would have never shared this song if it wasn’t for the lovely evening I had performing Sanchari. We have the great fortune of performing for thousands but the silence before that applause is where the art meets the artist. When I went to record this epic track for Varanasi' / Globetrotter @kaalabhairava7 said I love your song “edge” and it meant the world to me as an independent musician - so here’s the real deal. Every time I have a great big flash of fortune, I will always remember where I began. This is the video I sent to @karanparikh27 during lock down saying let’s make this - this was my fist independent single. Thankful for the music and even more for the musicians!"

--IANS

mkr/