Shruti Haasan on Coolie: Working with legends like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna was inspiring!

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan, who has worked alongside two film industry legends -- Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna -- in director Lokesh Kanakaraj's upcoming action entertainer 'Coolie' -- says that the experience of working with them was inspiring.

The actress and singer recently opened up about her experience of working with two of the biggest names in Indian cinema. While one might assume the presence of such legends on set would create pressure, Shruti said the experience was anything but that.

“It was really inspiring. It was amazing. It was such a great learning experience to be around so many actors in the beginning. I like to still be nervous about what I’m going to learn and what my experiences are going to be. But definitely, overall it was amazing to have interactions with so many great legends,” she shared.

Shruti emphasized that the energy on set wasn’t intimidating—it was uplifting. Watching Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna approach their craft with humility and intensity reaffirmed her belief in constantly evolving as an artiste.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie has already made headlines by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film to date.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry also suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer may well reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens on August 14 this year.

Hamsini Entertainment, a key player in international film distribution, is backing the film’s global distribution. Sources in the industry claim that with 'Coolie', Hamsini Entertainment is gearing up for their biggest release yet, targeting distribution in over a 100 countries, making it one of the most widespread international releases for an Indian film.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra and Soubin Shahir.

Anirudh has composed the music for the film, marking his fourth consecutive film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematography for the film is by Girish Gangadharan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

