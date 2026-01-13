Shruti Haasan inspires with her post break workout: 'Focus, fight, find'

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan is well known for her love for kickboxing and fitness in general. However, recently she had taken some time off her fitness regime to focus on her health as she was suffering from the flu.

Now, Shruti has decided to finally get back to her routine and also dropped a sneak peek of her recent workout session on social media.

Taking to her Insta Stories, she posted a video of herself working on her arm strength using resistance bands hanging from the roof. In the next clip, she was seen practicing her impressive kickboxing moves with her trainer.

Through the various texts in the posts, Shruti conveyed that getting back to her workout session post-break feels like death. Nevertheless, she is determined to fight and focus on improving herself.

Once Shruti was done with her intense session, she decided to celebrate with a small dance, expressing her joy after powering through.

Shruti's social media feed is full of such inspiring workout sessions of the 'Coolie' actress.

Work-wise, Shruti will next grace the screen with the highly-awaited sequel, "Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam".

As the initial drama, "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire", turned out to be such a tremendous success at the box office, the expectations from the sequel are sky high.

Released in 2023, the epic neo-noir action thriller was made under the direction of Prashanth Neel.

With Prabhas in the titular role, the suspense drama enjoys an ensemble cast with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji, and Mime Gopi in prominent roles, along with others.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, where monarchy still exists, the film talks about the unique friendship between Deva, the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha, the current prince of Khansaar.

