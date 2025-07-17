July 17, 2025 8:43 PM हिंदी

Shruti Haasan calls ‘Coolie’ experience a ‘beautiful kind of madness’

Shruti Haasan calls ‘Coolie’ experience a ‘beautiful kind of madness’

Chennai, July 17(IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan has opened up about her exhilarating experience working on director Lokesh Kanakaraj's upcoming high-octane film 'Coolie', calling it “a beautiful kind of madness.”

Known for balancing her edgy music persona with powerful roles on screen, Shruti said the film offered an environment that was both chaotic and deeply focused — a combination she thrived in.

In a candid reflection on her time on set, Shruti shared, “There was always this buzzing energy behind the scenes. We did a lot of night shoots, which I personally like quite a bit. So, that was quite relaxing for me. But yeah, there were a lot of things happening. Everyone was really focused on the work, and overall it was really, really good energy.”

Shruti, who seamlessly switches between her punk rock concerts and demanding film sets, found Coolie to be a natural fit for her dynamic personality.

With its intense pace and immersive production schedule, the film demanded unwavering focus — something the actor welcomed wholeheartedly.

“For me, this film felt like home turf — raw, real, and relentless,” she said. “It was the kind of set where no one slept until the shot was perfect. That kind of drive is rare and energising.”

As Coolie inches closer to its theatrical release, Shruti’s behind-the-scenes glimpse only heightens anticipation.

From the adrenaline-charged night shoots to the passionate teamwork, the atmosphere she describes paints a picture of a film that promises to be as gripping on screen as it was behind the camera.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth in the lead, Coolie has already generated considerable buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

With Shruti Haasan’s infectious energy and enthusiasm now adding to the excitement, the film is poised to deliver a cinematic experience that’s loud, intense, and unforgettable.

--IANS

aal

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood

Kejriwal used govt funds to buy mobiles costing up to Rs 1.63 lakh: Delhi Minister Ashish Sood

Bihar: 89.7 pc existing electors have filed Enumeration Form under SIR

Bihar: 89.7 pc existing electors have filed Enumeration Form under SIR

Kapil Mishra inaugurates Kanwar camp in Delhi, says pilgrims to receive grand welcome this year (IANS)

Kapil Mishra inaugurates Kanwar camp in Delhi, says pilgrims to receive grand welcome this year

Women of West Bengal want PM Modi to address their safety ahead of his visit

Women of West Bengal want PM Modi to address their safety ahead of his visit

Sidharth Malhotra requests privacy from media after video of him getting angry on paparazzi on social media

Sidharth Malhotra requests privacy from media after video of him getting angry on paparazzi on social media

Denise Richards files case of domestic violence against Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards files case of domestic violence against Aaron Phypers

Tamannaah Bhatia shares she is in her ‘figuring-it-out phase’

Tamannaah Bhatia shares she is in her ‘figuring-it-out phase’

India releases 2nd edition of National Essential Diagnostics List to boost public health system

India releases 2nd edition of National Essential Diagnostics List to boost public health system

Gloucestershire spinner Tom Smith announces retirement

Gloucestershire spinner Tom Smith announces retirement

Enhancing maritime partnerships, Indian Naval Ships arrive in Singapore

Enhancing maritime partnerships, Indian Naval Ships arrive in Singapore