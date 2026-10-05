Shriya Saran reveals she couldn’t sleep a day before ‘Drishyam 3’ release: ‘Every scene, I was revisiting emotionally’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Shriya Saran has opened up about her nervousness ahead of the release of ‘Drishyam 3.’

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she admitted that she could not sleep the night before as she kept thinking about how audiences would receive the film. Speaking about the film, Shriya said she found herself emotionally revisiting every scene she had performed.

“I couldn't sleep last night. I was thinking what will happen, what kind of a film it will be. And you know, it's a sense of nervousness. Every scene that I have done in the film, I was revisiting it emotionally and mentally. I was thinking how it will be,” she said.

Shriya also spoke about the evolution of dubbing and sound technology in filmmaking. She noted that while actors earlier spent considerable time watching films during dubbing, the sound process has now become much more sophisticated.

“Because earlier when the film was made, we used to watch a lot of films in dubbing. But now dubbing has become so sophisticated. The sound system is so amazing,” she said.

Shriya praised the film’s sound team and revealed that the team did not have to rely on dubbing extensively as the film was shot with sync sound. “And in conclusion, Abhishek has got such an amazing sound system, sound director. It's amazingly sync sound that we didn't have to dub it at all. So, we are very lucky,” she added.

Describing ‘Drishyam 3’, Shriya said the film carries a sense of responsibility because of its emotional and dramatic nature. She explained that the film is rooted in family drama and mystery rather than being a larger-than-life visual spectacle.

“So, I was thinking what it is. But I know for a fact it's a beautiful film. Yes, I know there is a lot of responsibility. Because it's not like, it's a drama. Family drama, mystery. And it plays with your emotions,” she said. The actress added that the film’s strength lies in its emotional connection with the audience.

“But it's not like a visual spectacle, spectacularly. It's not like, it's a larger than life kind of a film. It's a film that connects to your heart. So, it's that. And there is a lot of responsibility. But I know that Abhishek is on a great job,” Shriya said.

On a related note, Shriya Saran returned as Nandini Salgaonkar, the wife of Vijay Salgaonkar, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, in the concluding chapter, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. The film hit theatres on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

--IANS

ps/