October 05, 2026 6:30 PM हिंदी

Shriya Saran reveals she couldn’t sleep a day before ‘Drishyam 3’ release: ‘Every scene, I was revisiting emotionally’

Shriya Saran reveals she couldn’t sleep a day before ‘Drishyam 3’ release: ‘Every scene, I was revisiting emotionally’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Shriya Saran has opened up about her nervousness ahead of the release of ‘Drishyam 3.’

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she admitted that she could not sleep the night before as she kept thinking about how audiences would receive the film. Speaking about the film, Shriya said she found herself emotionally revisiting every scene she had performed.

“I couldn't sleep last night. I was thinking what will happen, what kind of a film it will be. And you know, it's a sense of nervousness. Every scene that I have done in the film, I was revisiting it emotionally and mentally. I was thinking how it will be,” she said.

Shriya also spoke about the evolution of dubbing and sound technology in filmmaking. She noted that while actors earlier spent considerable time watching films during dubbing, the sound process has now become much more sophisticated.

“Because earlier when the film was made, we used to watch a lot of films in dubbing. But now dubbing has become so sophisticated. The sound system is so amazing,” she said.

Shriya praised the film’s sound team and revealed that the team did not have to rely on dubbing extensively as the film was shot with sync sound. “And in conclusion, Abhishek has got such an amazing sound system, sound director. It's amazingly sync sound that we didn't have to dub it at all. So, we are very lucky,” she added.

Describing ‘Drishyam 3’, Shriya said the film carries a sense of responsibility because of its emotional and dramatic nature. She explained that the film is rooted in family drama and mystery rather than being a larger-than-life visual spectacle.

“So, I was thinking what it is. But I know for a fact it's a beautiful film. Yes, I know there is a lot of responsibility. Because it's not like, it's a drama. Family drama, mystery. And it plays with your emotions,” she said. The actress added that the film’s strength lies in its emotional connection with the audience.

“But it's not like a visual spectacle, spectacularly. It's not like, it's a larger than life kind of a film. It's a film that connects to your heart. So, it's that. And there is a lot of responsibility. But I know that Abhishek is on a great job,” Shriya said.

On a related note, Shriya Saran returned as Nandini Salgaonkar, the wife of Vijay Salgaonkar, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, in the concluding chapter, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. The film hit theatres on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

British leaders urge UK action on Pakistan's human rights abuses in PoK

British leaders urge UK action on Pakistan's human rights abuses in PoK

Virender Sehwag reveals team India's philosophy under Sourav Ganguly’s leadership

Virender Sehwag reveals team India's philosophy under Sourav Ganguly’s leadership

Civilians suffer as Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to exchange accusations (File Image)

Civilians suffer as Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to exchange accusations

Asian Games winner Kumkum Anil Mohod will be the top attraction as Indian archers turn rivals in Season 2 of Archery Premier League, which begins in Hyderabad on October 8. Photo credit: IANS

After Asian Games glory, Indian archers turn rivals as Season 2 of Archery Premier League begins

India, UAE reinforce the growing defence partnership with Exercise Mountain Guardian

India, UAE reinforce growing defence partnership with 'Exercise Mountain Guardian'

Kolkata Warriors crowned champions of Deaf Indian Premier League 2026, beating Bangalore Badshahs in the final by 14 runs at the KVS Sports Park Cricket Ground in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Photo credit: Deaf Cricket Association of Andhra Pradesh (DCAAP)

Kolkata Warriors crowned champions of Deaf Indian Premier League 2026

China’s trillion-dollar trade surplus reflects deeper structural issues, not just exports: Report

China’s trillion-dollar trade surplus reflects deeper structural issues, not just exports: Report

Everest summiteer among 25 pace setters to lead runners at Delhi Half Marathon

Everest summiteer among 25 pace setters to lead runners at Delhi Half Marathon

Don't believe in idle gossip and hearsay: Kremlin on reports of plague in Irkutsk region

Don't believe in idle gossip and hearsay: Kremlin on reports of plague in Irkutsk region

Industry expects GST Council to fix input tax credit rules, reduce litigation

Industry expects GST Council to fix input tax credit rules, reduce litigation