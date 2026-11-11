Shri Yamunotri Dham portals closed for winter; over 8.84 lakh pilgrims visited shrine this year

Uttarkashi, Nov 11 (IANS) The portals of Shri Yamunotri Dham were ceremoniously closed for the next six months on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, amid the chanting of Vedic mantras and devotional slogans raised by pilgrims gathered at the shrine.

With the closure of the temple, the annual pilgrimage season at the world-renowned Yamunotri Dham came to an end, marking the conclusion of another year filled with faith, devotion and religious traditions.

This year, a total of 884,742 pilgrims visited the shrine and offered prayers to Goddess Yamuna, seeking her blessings. Following the closure of the temple portals, the ceremonial palanquin of Goddess Yamuna departed for her winter abode at Kharsali, also known as Mukhimath, in accordance with age-old religious customs.

The temple complex remained bustling with the presence of devotees and religious activities throughout the day. Special prayers, the recitation of Vedic hymns and traditional rituals were organised as part of the closing ceremony. In keeping with established religious practices, the ceremonial palanquin of Goddess Yamuna was specially decorated for the occasion before being taken out in a procession.

Devotees who had gathered at the shrine took the opportunity to have a final darshan of the goddess before the temple closed for the winter season.

As the time for the ceremonial closure approached, the entire temple premises echoed with devotional chants and invocations in praise of Goddess Yamuna.

After the portals were closed, the ceremonial palanquin of the goddess, accompanied by a large number of devotees, began its journey towards Kharsali. The village will serve as the winter seat of Goddess Yamuna for the next six months, during which prayers and religious ceremonies will continue to be performed at Mukhimath with traditional rituals and due reverence.

During the winter months, pilgrims wishing to offer prayers to Goddess Yamuna will be able to visit Kharsali instead of the main shrine at Shri Yamunotri Dham, which remains inaccessible during the season. According to religious beliefs and longstanding traditions, Kharsali is regarded as the winter abode of the goddess.

The arrival of 884,742 pilgrims at Yamunotri Dham during this year's pilgrimage season reflects the growing participation in the Char Dham Yatra and the deep-rooted faith of devotees in Goddess Yamuna.

Despite the challenges posed by difficult mountainous terrain and demanding routes, pilgrims from different states across the country undertook the journey to the sacred shrine to offer their prayers and seek blessings.

Meanwhile, the Char Dham pilgrimage is approaching its conclusion for the year as the onset of winter makes access to the high-altitude shrines increasingly difficult.

Shri Kedarnath Dham was closed earlier in the day.

Shri Gangotri Dham was closed on November 10, while the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham are scheduled to close on November 13, bringing the annual Char Dham Yatra to an end for the season.

--IANS

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