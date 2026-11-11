Nepal celebrates Bhai Tika, marking final day of Tihar festival

Kathmandu, Nov 11 (IANS) Nepali people are celebrating Bhai Tika, the final day of the Tihar festival, on Wednesday, with sisters applying 'tilak' to their brothers and praying for their long lives, good health and prosperity.

It is the main day of the festival, also known as Dipawali or Diwali, in Nepali society. The traditions include adorning brothers with garlands of dubo grass, marigolds and globe amaranth flowers; breaking walnuts; drawing protective lines with oil; applying seven-coloured tika to their foreheads; and serving them a variety of sweets and delicacies.

Brothers also honour their sisters by giving them money and other gifts. The day is believed to strengthen the bonds between brothers and sisters.

According to Hindu mythology, Yamaraj, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna on this day. Yamuna welcomed her brother with traditional rituals, applying tika (tilak), placing a garland around his neck and serving him special dishes.

Yamaraj is believed to have declared that anyone who receives tika from his sister on this day would be protected from death. A special garland made of globe amaranth flowers, which remain fresh for several months, is placed around brothers' necks, symbolising sisters' prayers for their brothers' long lives.

On the occasion, Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah extended his best wishes to all parents, brothers and sisters living in Nepal and abroad.

"May Bhai Tika further strengthen the bonds of love, trust, mutual respect and affection between brothers and sisters," he wrote on his personal Facebook page.

Tihar is the second-biggest festival in Nepal after Dashain. During the five-day celebration, people worship crows, dogs, cows and Goddess Laxmi, while homes, temples and streets are illuminated with traditional clay oil lamps (diyas), candles and electric lights.

--IANS

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