Shreya Ghoshal worships her pets, Sherlock and Luna on "Kukur Tihar"

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Bollywood superstar singer Shreya Ghoshal recently took to her social media account to share a few pictures of her pet canines, revealing that she worshipped them on account of the "Kukur Tihar" occasion.

In the pictures, both her pet dogs were wearing flower garlands, and also a tilak was being applied. In one photo her pet Sherlock was seen with the bright marigold garland around her neck and red tika on the forehead.

Shreya wrote. “Like every year, @sherlockthefetcher enjoyed the Kukur Tihar Pooja.” In another picture her other pet, Luna, was seen sitting; Kamli was also adorned with a flower garland and a tika. Sharing the adorable photo, Shreya captioned it as, “Diwali wishes from our fur baby Luna. Requesting the world to not make such loud noises; our ears are very sensitive, and we are trembling in fear. :( Let it be just about lights and love.”

On the 20th of October, Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who originally hails from Nepal, also shared a post highlighting the significance of the festival. Sharing a picture of a dog adorned with marigold garlands and tikka while a priest is offering prayers to him, Manisha captioned it, “Kukur Tihar, the heart of Nepal. Nowhere in the world is love celebrated quite like in Nepal. On Kukur Tihar, we honour dogs, our loyal friends and protectors, with garlands, tikka and gratitude.”

The actress further described the festival, adding, “It's a day when even street dogs walk with pride, their eyes shining beneath marigolds, as if they know they're sacred. Kukur Tihar reflects the soul of Nepal, a culture where compassion is devotion and where every living being is respected.”

For the uninitiated, Kukur Tihar is observed in Nepal as part of the five-day Tihar festival honouring dogs for their loyalty and companionship.

It also marks a unique tradition where dogs, considered messengers of Yama, the god of death, are worshipped for their faithfulness and protective nature.

