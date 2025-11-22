November 22, 2025 5:26 AM हिंदी

Shreya Ghoshal surprises contestant on Indian Idol 16, makes everybody emotional

Shreya Ghoshal surprises contestant on Indian Idol 16, makes everybody emotional

Mumbai Nov 21 (IANS) The singing reality show Indian Idol Season 16 is all set to showcase a heartwarming and emotional moment.

Superstar singer and judge of the show Shreya Ghoshal was seen going the extra mile to surprise contestant Abhishek Kumar by bringing his father to the sets of the show. The unexpected reunion instantly filled the set with emotion, leaving the judges, contestants and audience visibly moved.

As Shreya invited Abhishek’s father on stage, the entire atmosphere shifted into a powerful, heartfelt moment that highlighted the show’s ability to create memories beyond music. As Abhishek saw his father walk in, he was seen visibly overwhelmed with emotions. The young singer has often spoken about his father’s sacrifices and support, stating that he has always been grateful for it all.

The recollection of his words on the show made the moment even more meaningful for the audience and judges present. Adding to the warmth of the moment, judge Vishal Dadlani requested Abhishek’s father to sit in his chair, symbolically giving him the judge’s seat so he could witness his son’s special performance from the best view on the set.

This gesture received a huge round of applause from the audience, highlighting the show’s spirit of celebrating not just talent but also the people who stand behind that talent. As Abhishek performed, the emotions across the studio continued to rise.

Special guest Raveena Tandon, who was a part of the show owing to its Yaadon Ki Playlist special segment, was visibly moved by his heartfelt singing and the father-son moment unfolding before her eyes.

She was seen wiping her tears, praising Abhishek’s sincerity, depth, and connection to his music. Raveena, further adding fun to the episode, will be seen making parathas with singer and rapper Badshah, who is also a judge on the reality show.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Chamoli: PM Jan Aushadhi scheme brings major relief as residents get quality medicines at low cost

Chamoli: PM Jan Aushadhi scheme brings major relief as residents get quality medicines at low cost

K’taka: Two arrested for passing sensitive Indian Navy intelligence to Pakistan

K’taka: Two arrested for passing sensitive Indian Navy intelligence to Pakistan

It’s Anahat Singh v Joshna Chinappa in the women’s final of the Indian Open squash championships in Indore on Friday. Photo credit: SRFI

It’s Anahat v Joshna in Indian Open squash women’s final

PM Modi, Aus counterpart Albanese discuss progress in defence, nuclear energy ties on G20 sidelines

PM Modi, Aus counterpart Albanese discuss progress in defence, nuclear energy ties on G20 sidelines

Rough start for Sahith Theegala at RSM Classic in first Fall Season event of the PGA Tour at the Plantation Course at Sea Island. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

PGA Tour: Rough start for Sahith Theegala in first Fall Season event

Shreya Ghoshal surprises contestant on Indian Idol 16, makes everybody emotional

Shreya Ghoshal surprises contestant on Indian Idol 16, makes everybody emotional

Bayern Munich preparing for crunch time clash in the UEFA Champions League against Arsenal. Photo credit: IANS

Football: Bayern preparing for Champions League's crunch time

Juhi Babbar celebrates parents Raj Babbar, Nadira’s 50th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post

Juhi Babbar celebrates parents Raj Babbar, Nadira’s 50th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post

Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Udaipur to attend royal wedding

Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Udaipur to attend royal wedding

How US patronage of Pakistan enabled militancy and sustains risk of future 26/11 attacks

How US patronage of Pakistan enabled militancy and sustains risk of future 26/11 attacks (IANS Analysis)