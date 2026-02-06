Shreya Ghoshal recalls her first meeting with Lata Mangeshkar on her death anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) It has been four years since the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for heavenly abode back in 2022. Marking her death anniversary, a heartfelt tribute was paid to her on the singing reality show, "Indian Idol".

During a special episode, judge Shreya Ghoshal decided to pay homage to the late maestro with a soulful rendition of the iconic song "Yeh Sama Hai Pyaar Ka" from the movie "Jab Jab Phool Khile".

Shreya also recalled her memorable first meeting with Lata Mangeshkar.

"Dear Lata Didi, like every singer, I too consider you my idol. Once it so happened that I was recording somewhere, and in that studio, Lata Didi also came to record. As soon as I came to know this, I was so scared that my focus was not at all, and the recordist only said, "let's do the recording tomorrow, go and meet Didi today". I ran to Lata Didi and wanted to say a lot, but before that, she said, "Shreya, I have heard your songs, you sing very well". So the first meeting with her was not a meeting; it was a darshan of Lata Didi for me," the singer remembered.

On the death anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, several noted members from the entertainment industry decided to remember the 'Nightingale of India' with heartfelt social media posts.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar uploaded an old clip of himself with the Bharat Ratna, on X (Earlier known as Twitter) and penned, "Remembering iconic Bharat Ratna Lata Didi on her Punyatithi. Her ethereal songs, melodious voice, and unrivaled spirit will remain etched in my heart forever. I dearly miss her presence, but I am consoled by the fact that her divine soul is immortal."

Singer Kumar Sanu's post read, "Some voices don’t just sing,they become a part of our existence. Lata didi’s sur carried emotion, grace, devotion, and timeless purity. Her voice didn’t belong to one era —it belonged to generations. On her death anniversary, I bow in gratitude to the nightingale of India. Your music will forever guide, heal, and inspire us."

--IANS

pm/