Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Stalwart singer Shreya Ghoshal is all set to make her much-awaited debut on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

In a promo, Shreya along with rapper Badshah will be seen taking over the stage on the comedy show with her musical performances alongside the rappers, while also giving a glimpse into their candid banter and the equation they share.

During the episode, Shreya reveals that she affectionately calls Badshah “pookie” and describes the rapper as someone whose personality is very different from his public image.

“Woh (Badshah) jitne baddie dikhte hain, utne hi softie hain andar,” Shreya says, highlighting the softer side of the rapper. Badshah, meanwhile, does not miss the opportunity to pull Shreya’s leg. Calling her mischievous, he jokingly says, “She’s the real Bad Boy Shah,” leaving the singer and the audience in splits.

The episode also marks Shreya’s debut on Kapil Sharma’s show after a 14-year wait. Her appearance brings together two singers who have shared a close professional and personal camaraderie over the years.

Shreya and Badshah’s friendship was also prominently seen during their stint as judges on Indian Idol. The two were often seen teasing each other, pulling each other’s leg, sharing meal tiffins and playing pranks.

Shreya, on the professional front, has been enjoying a strong run of recent releases. Her latest track ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’ from the upcoming film Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor, released on November 17 and has been gaining attention on social media. The song has been composed by Ajay-Atul with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The singer has also been part of many other songs that have found a strong audience this year, including ‘Kalyani’,

Meanwhile, talking about The Great Indian Kapil Show, it also features comedian Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

–IANS

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