November 08, 2025 12:38 PM हिंदी

Shreya Dhanwanthary calls ChatGPT 'the plastic surgery of vocabulary'

Shreya Dhanwanthary calls Chat GPT 'the plastic surgery of vocabulary'

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) The latest guest to grace actress Pooja Bhatt's audio podcast series, 'The Pooja Bhatt Show' is actress Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) The latest guest to grace actress Pooja Bhatt's audio podcast series, 'The Pooja Bhatt Show' is actress Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The two ladies had an insightful chat on how the growing impact of ChatGPT is affecting everyday life.

We could hear Shreya telling Pooja that recently, people have been sending her text messages with ChatGPT.

To this, Pooja said that she is not surprised at all, as people do that to sound intelligent and more polished.

Disagreeing with the host, Shreya said that, on the contrary, ChatGPT makes everyone sound similar and has become like the 'plastic surgery of vocabulary'.

Citing an example, Shreya said that as she was talking to a director friend of hers, he asked her if she was using ChatGPT.

Offended by this, Shreya asked him what made him say that. To this, he said, "No, because you are so witty."

She added that her brand of humour is very inappropriate and unique, developed after years of trauma.

Dropping a glimpse of their conversation on social media, the makers penned, "Hear @shreyadhan13 & @poojab1972 crack up about the time a director assumed Shreya’s wit came from ChatGPT, which she calls “the plastic surgery of vocabulary”. (Collision Emoji) An episode that will nudge you to own your journey, be true to yourself and stand up for your choices. Honest, funny and fiercely real—episode has it all. Listen to it now. (sic)."

"(Headphones emoji) on the @iheartradio app @iheartpodcast @applepodcasts and WHERE EVER you get your podcasts. (Collision Emoji) Come for the honesty, stay for the fire and in this case, much laughter!," they added.

On the work front, Shreya will next be a part of the highly anticipated third season of the show, “The Family Man,” co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and Gul Panag.

“The Family Man Season 3” is slated to premiere on November 21 on Prime Video.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: NCP declares no ‘note of dissent’ in July Charter amid rising political tensions

Bangladesh: NCP declares no ‘note of dissent’ in July Charter amid rising political tensions

Shreya Dhanwanthary calls Chat GPT 'the plastic surgery of vocabulary'

Shreya Dhanwanthary calls ChatGPT 'the plastic surgery of vocabulary'

Govt plans for AI-based eKYC, global credential verification in DigiLocker

Govt plans AI-based eKYC, global credential verification in DigiLocker

Saira Banu remembers Sulakshana Pandit: ‘So full of love’

Saira Banu remembers Sulakshana Pandit: ‘So full of love’

PM Modi interacts with students on board Vande Bharat train in Varanasi

PM Modi interacts with students on board Vande Bharat train in Varanasi

Important to keep the energy and commitment going, says Szoboszlai ahead of City clash

Important to keep the energy and commitment going, says Szoboszlai ahead of City clash

Cold weather hits Delhi-NCR, but pollution disrupts air quality – AQI nears 400

Winter chill in Delhi-NCR marred by poor air quality as AQI nears 400

Tom Hiddleston's 'The Night Manager season 2' to be out in January 2026

Tom Hiddleston's 'The Night Manager season 2' to be out in January 2026

Gouri Kishen on body shaming incident: I am grateful for being able to stand my ground in a difficult situation (Photo credit: Gouri Kishen/Instagram)

Gouri Kishen on body shaming incident: I am grateful for being able to stand my ground in a difficult situation

Saira Banu on Zarine Khan: What I admired was her quiet strength in holding her marriage together

Saira Banu on Zarine Khan: What I admired was her quiet strength in holding her marriage together