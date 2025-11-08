Shreya Dhanwanthary calls ChatGPT 'the plastic surgery of vocabulary'

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) The latest guest to grace actress Pooja Bhatt's audio podcast series, 'The Pooja Bhatt Show' is actress Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The two ladies had an insightful chat on how the growing impact of ChatGPT is affecting everyday life.

We could hear Shreya telling Pooja that recently, people have been sending her text messages with ChatGPT.

To this, Pooja said that she is not surprised at all, as people do that to sound intelligent and more polished.

Disagreeing with the host, Shreya said that, on the contrary, ChatGPT makes everyone sound similar and has become like the 'plastic surgery of vocabulary'.

Citing an example, Shreya said that as she was talking to a director friend of hers, he asked her if she was using ChatGPT.

Offended by this, Shreya asked him what made him say that. To this, he said, "No, because you are so witty."

She added that her brand of humour is very inappropriate and unique, developed after years of trauma.

Dropping a glimpse of their conversation on social media, the makers penned, "Hear @shreyadhan13 & @poojab1972 crack up about the time a director assumed Shreya’s wit came from ChatGPT, which she calls “the plastic surgery of vocabulary”. (Collision Emoji) An episode that will nudge you to own your journey, be true to yourself and stand up for your choices. Honest, funny and fiercely real—episode has it all. Listen to it now. (sic)."

"(Headphones emoji) on the @iheartradio app @iheartpodcast @applepodcasts and WHERE EVER you get your podcasts. (Collision Emoji) Come for the honesty, stay for the fire and in this case, much laughter!," they added.

On the work front, Shreya will next be a part of the highly anticipated third season of the show, “The Family Man,” co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and Gul Panag.

“The Family Man Season 3” is slated to premiere on November 21 on Prime Video.

