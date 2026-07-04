Shresta Iyer becomes the 1st contestant to be eliminated from 'Lock Upp 2'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) The first elimination for the reality show 'Lock Upp 2 Sach Ya Sazaa' has taken place, and contestant Shresta Iyer is out of the show.

In an emotional moment, Jailer Farah Khan told Shresta, "Although your journey on the show has come to an end, we hope that your journey of coming out of your brother's shadow has just commenced."

To this, Shresta reacted, saying, "That shadow will also stay. Always. Because I'm proud of it."

Correcting her, Farah pitched in, "It shouldn't act like a shadow but a nurturing shade."

"That shade will always be there, I will keep working hard", Shresta concluded.

For the unaware, Shresta is the sister of the prominent Indian cricketer, Shreyas Iyer.

Meanwhile, during the primary week of the show, Riyaz Aly managed to win the crackdown challenge, securing himself.

Riyaz decided to put Akanksha Chamola at risk along with Shresta, Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Grover, and Sufi Motiwala.

On another note, the Judgement Day episode also witnessed a special guest, actress Kangana Ranaut, who was the host of the show in season one.

Kangana joined the jailers, Farah Khan, and Riteish Deshmukh as the 'Janata Ki Awaaz'.

During the episode, Kangana praised Farah and Riteish for doing a remarkable job as jailers on the reality show.

The 'Fashion' actress pointed out that they have been extremely fair while dealing with the contestants.

Kangana went on to say, "Farah and Riteish have brought exactly the kind of authority this Lock Upp needed. They've been fair, fearless, and absolutely uncompromising while taking the contestants to task. And as 'Janata Ki Awaaz', I'm here tonight to take that one step further. The audience has been watching every move, and now it's time for their voice to be heard. Trust me, tonight's episode will leave everyone talking."

The latest episodes of 'Lock Upp 2' stream exclusively on Netflix every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

--IANS

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