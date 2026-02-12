February 12, 2026 1:18 PM हिंदी

Shorter 6‑month all oral TB regimens found cost effective in India

Shorter 6‑month all oral TB regimens found cost effective in India

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Shorter, six‑month and all‑oral treatment regimens for multidrug‑resistant and rifampicin‑resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR‑TB) are cost‑effective and deliver better health outcomes than longer regimens, an ICMR study said on Thursday.

With shorter regimen, "for each additional Quality Adjusted Life Year (QALY) gained, the health system spends Rs 379 less per patient compared to the standard regimen, indicating better health outcomes at lower costs,” said the study, according to a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statement.

The study compared cost-effectiveness of bedaquiline-based regimens—BPaL (bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid) with the existing bedaquiline-containing shorter (9–11 months) and longer (18–20 months) treatment regimens used under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP).

It also compared BPaLM (with moxifloxacin) with existing regimen and found the former highly cost‑effective, costing only Rs 37 more per patient per additional QALY gained compared with the standard regimen.

Both regimens were associated with lower or comparable overall healthcare costs, including medicines, hospital visits, and follow-up care.

Multidrug‑resistant and rifampicin‑resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR‑TB) poses significant treatment challenges due to prolonged treatment duration, adverse effects, and higher costs.

Shorter all-oral regimens can improve treatment adherence, reduce patient morbidity, and enable faster return to normal life, while also lowering the burden on the health system, said the findings.

“The findings provide important economic evidence to support the use of shorter, all-oral regimens for MDR or RR-TB management in India. By reducing treatment duration from 9–18 months or longer to six months, these regimens align with national priorities to optimise resource utilisation and accelerate progress towards TB elimination,” the statement said.

Current options for treating tuberculosis (TB) that are resistant to rifampicin (RR-TB) are limited and available regimens are often lengthy and poorly tolerated.

Delhi’s Intermediate Reference Laboratory, Tuberculosis Centre, recently received its first certification from the Central Tuberculosis Division (CTD) to conduct Drug Susceptibility Testing (DST) for bedaquiline (BDQ) and Pretomanid (Pa), used globally for the treatment of drug-resistant tuberculosis.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Hindustan Unilever's Q3 net profit drops 30 pc sequentially

Hindustan Unilever's Q3 net profit drops 30 pc sequentially

T20 WC: Rathnayake, Mendis and Shanaka star as Sri Lanka post 225/5 against Oman

T20 WC: Rathnayake, Mendis and Shanaka star as Sri Lanka post 225/5 against Oman

Gen-Z, women voters poised to shape Bangladesh's future: Report

Gen-Z, women voters poised to shape Bangladesh's future: Report

Forest sack head coach Sean Dyche after just 114 days in charge

Forest sack head coach Sean Dyche after just 114 days in charge

Mannara Chopra, Aoora channel their inner Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor

Mannara Chopra, Aoora channel their inner Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor

Bhumi Pednekar thrilled with her fresh new ‘bangs’

Bhumi Pednekar thrilled with her fresh new ‘bangs’

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' makers disclose Jagapathi Babu's character, look in film! (Photo Credit: Vriddhi Cinemas/X)

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' makers disclose Jagapathi Babu's character, look in film!

T20 WC: All stats from West Indies’ 30-run win over England in Group C

T20 WC: All stats from West Indies’ 30-run win over England in Group C

Bangladesh: Hindu man found dead with severe injury marks, tied limbs

Bangladesh: Hindu man found dead with severe injury marks, tied limbs

Fahadh Faasil comes onboard Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan-starrer 'Idhayam Murali' (Photo Credit: Dawn Pictures/X)

Fahadh Faasil comes onboard Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan-starrer 'Idhayam Murali'