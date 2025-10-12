Shooting WC: Bhavtegh Singh stays in contention after Day 2 of Skeet qualification

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) India’s Bhavtegh Singh Gill remained in contention for a finals berth at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Shotgun 2025, after completing the second day of men’s skeet qualification with a total of 97 hits at the Malakasa Shooting Range in Athens, Greece, on Saturday.

Bhavtegh followed up his perfect opening day with rounds of 24 and 23 on Saturday to stay well within striking distance of the top six. Three-time World Champion Vincent Hancock of the United States and World No.4 Jakub Tomecek of Czechia currently share the lead with 99 hits.

A tightly-packed leaderboard sees 10 shooters tied for second on 98, while Bhavtegh sits just one hit behind Sweden's Henrik Jansson, USA’s Christian Elliott, and seven others on 97.

Among the other Indians, Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan is placed 81st with 92 hits (24, 21, 25, 22), while Asian champion Anantjeet Singh Naruka is 91st with 90 hits (24, 24, 20, 22) after four rounds.

Bhavtegh Singh hits perfect 50 on Day 1

India’s Bhavtegh Singh Gill, a two-time Junior World Championship medallist, made a perfect start to his campaign at the ISSF World Championship Shotgun 2025 in Athens, Greece, hitting all 50 targets on the opening day of the men’s skeet qualification at the Malakasa Shooting Range on Friday.

Bhavtegh’s perfect round saw him join elite company alongside four-time Olympic champion and three-time World Champion Vincent Hancock of the United States, 2000 Olympic gold medallist Mikola Milchev of Ukraine, ISSF World Cup medallist Henrik Jansson of Sweden, Kacper Jerzyall Baksalary (Poland), and Emil Kjeldgaard (Denmark), all of whom also registered perfect 50s to share the top of the leaderboard after Day 1.

In the women’s skeet competition, World No.1 Samantha Simonton of the USA leads the field with 98 hits. India’s Raiza Dhillon is currently placed 29th with 91 hits (23, 22, 24, 22), followed by Ganemat Sekhon in 38th with 88 hits (21, 22, 21, 24), and Parinaaz Dhaliwal in 43rd position with 87 hits (21, 23, 22, 21).

The final day of qualification will take place on Sunday, after which the top six shooters in both men’s and women’s events will progress to the finals, which is scheduled for 5:30 pm IST (women’s) and 7:00 pm IST (men’s) on Sunday.

--IANS

bsk/