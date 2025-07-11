July 11, 2025 11:34 PM हिंदी

Shooting of Pawan Kalyan’s action spectacle They Call Him OG wrapped up

Chennai, July 11 (IANS) The makers of director Sujeeth's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'They Call Him OG', featuring powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the lead, have now announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

DVV Entertainment, the production house producing the film, on Friday unveiled a blazing new poster of OG, that had the phrase “Finished Firing” on it, indicating that the shooting of the film had been wrapped up.

Along with the poster, the production house also wrote, "All shots fired and done..Now it’s theatres’ turn… #OG’s ERA is set to stun… #TheyCallHimOG In Cinemas September 25th."

Power Star Pawan Kalyan will return in his most intense and enigmatic avatar yet — Gambheera - in the film. The poster, soaked in rain and loaded with attitude, has got fans, both thrilled and delighted.

Directed by Sujeeth, OG now enters post-production. The film boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Backed by a thumping score from S Thaman, and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner — the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR — OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline “They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.

The film has triggered huge interest as fans believe it will have Pawan Kalyan weilding a Katana again.

The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed because of shooting getting delayed. Now, the film is all set to hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.

--IANS

mkr/

