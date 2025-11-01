Shooting of massive climax sequence featuring 100 stunt men for Vishal's 'Magudam' underway!

November 01, 2025 6:08 PM हिंदी

Chennai, Nov 1 (IANS) The makers of director and actor Vishal's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Magudam' have disclosed that the unit is now in the process of shooting a massive climax sequence featuring around a 100 stunt men.

Vishal Film Factory, the production house of the actor, took to its X timeline on Saturday to post a video clip that showed the unit shooting the intense action sequence.

The production house wrote,"Vishal’s’ Directoral Debut movie Magudam/Makutam climax goes massive. Intense action at its peak with 100 stuntmen and 800 crew members."

The action sequence is being shot in Chennai. It may be recalled that actor Vishal has also begun dubbing for the film, which will also mark his debut as a director.

Sources close to the actor disclosed that post-production work on the film is progressing even as the unit is busy filming the climax portion.

It may be recalled that actor Vishal had only recently confirmed that he had taken over as the director of 'Magudam', saying the decision to direct this film was not made out of compulsion but out of responsibility.

For the unaware, well known director Ravi Arasu was directing this film, which is now in its final stages of shooting.

Sources in the industry had told IANS that the actor had taken over as the director of the film after creative differences erupted between him and Ravi Arasu. Video clips that showed Vishal issuing instructions to the crew on the set were shared on social media.

It may be recalled that actress Dushara Vijayan, who plays one of the heroines in the film, has already completed shooting for her portions in the film.

The team, which had completed its third schedule in Ooty, began its final schedule in Chennai in TR Gardens a few days ago.

Actor Vishal plays the lead in this film along with Dushara and Anjali. Vishal had commenced shooting for Magudam his 35th film, from August 1 this year in Chennai.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash is composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.

-IANS

mkr/

