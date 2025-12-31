December 31, 2025 6:23 PM हिंदी

Shiyam Jack not associated with actor Ravi Mohan or his entities, clarifies actor's production house

Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) Ravi Mohan Studios, the production house of well-known actor Ravi Mohan, has now issued a statement in which it has clarified that an individual identified as Shiyam Jack was not associated, either directly or indirectly, with the actor and any of his entities.

In a statement that was sent to the media, the production house said, "This is to formally inform the general public, members of the film fraternity, media, fans, and well-wishers that Mr Shiyam Jack is not associated, either directly or indirectly, with Mr. Ravi Mohan, Ravi Mohan Studios, Ravi Mohan Foundation, or Ravi Mohan Fans Club in any capacity whatsoever."

The production house further went on to state, "Any claims, representations, or communications made by Mr. Shiyam Jack implying such an association are false and unauthorized. The public is hereby advised not to contact, engage, coordinate, or transact with Mr. Shiyam Jack for any matters related to the above-mentioned individuals, organizations, or activities. Any dealings undertaken would be solely at one's own risk and responsibility."

Ravi Mohan studios ended the statement saying, "This notice is issued in the interest of clarity and to prevent any misunderstanding or misuse of name, reputation, or goodwill."

Meanwhile, the actor, in a video clip which he posted on his Instagram page, expressed gratitude for the year that had gone by.

He said, "2025 was a very important year in my life. We started a lot of new things. We unlearnt a lot of old things. I am waiting to learn new things in the new year. I am grateful for whatever lessons I learnt. I am grateful for whatever lessons are to come to me -- this year and next year. This year, I met a lot of new people. I have got the friendship of several people. I am grateful to each and every one of them who has stood by me and is willing to stand by me."

To his fans, he said, "They have always been with me from my first film. I have big hopes on them that they will continue to stay with me. I am taking the happenings of this year positively and am looking forward to the new year with hope. I am sure it will be a beautiful year for everyone. All the best. Be happy. Enjoy life. Chill."

--IANS

mkr/

