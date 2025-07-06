Shivam Nair lauds Kay Kay Menon for lending edge to ‘Special Ops’

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Director Shivam Nair, who is awaiting the release of the upcoming season of the hit streaming show ‘Special Ops’, has heaped praise on the show’s lead actor Kay Kay Menon for his stellar skills and the way he handles multiple storylines.

Shivam recently spoke with IANS, and shared how the new season, which factors in cyber warfare, was put together. He said that a huge part of credit goes to the actor for how the season has shaped up.

Shivam told IANS, “Before getting into the detailed storyline, the first thing, Himmat Singh’s (played by Kay Kay Menon) personal story, as well as other characters' journey, that’s what we worked on first. Then he already decided, I told Neeraj Pandey (the creator) that we should do this cyber war kind of a story. We got a lot of information from different places. Then he made the bigger story”.

He shared that in this second season, Himmat is more mature.

“It looks like wisdom has come to him. He has handled three stories in a different way, how he has handled them, very cool, smart. He's there or he's talking to technicians. He has done it beautifully. There's no doubt in the character”, he added.

The second season of the show deals with the threat of cyber warfare. Earlier, actor Kay Kay Menon, who essays the lead in ‘Special Ops’, had shared that his lead character of Himmat Singh in the show hasn’t changed much in 5 years.

Talking about his character, the actor earlier told IANS, “I don't think Himmat Singh has changed. He still remains the same Himmat Singh. What has changed is the challenges that he faces. So in that sense, contextually, the situations are different. But Himmat Singh will be Himmat Singh the way he operates”.

‘Special Ops 2’ is set to stream on JioHotstar from July 11, 2025.

