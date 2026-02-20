February 20, 2026 5:58 PM हिंदी

BJP says shirtless stir at AI Summit plotted at Rahul’s residence, unearths ‘padyatra’ connection

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The shirtless protest at the AI Summit was a well-coordinated plot hatched at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence, with active consultation from sister Priyanka Gandhi, said BJP MP Sambit Patra while blasting the grand old party for “topless, brainless and shameless” stir at the Bharat Mandapam on Friday.

Patra, addressing a press conference at the BJP HQs, hit out at the Congress party for embarrassing the nation and sullying its image, and held the party’s top leadership accountable for the shameless act, claiming that the whole plot was hatched at Rahul Gandhi’s residence.

He stated that the topless demonstration by Youth Congress workers at the AI Summit was not an isolated or random incident, but a well-planned and well-thought-out one, as top Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office-bearers were involved in it.

“They are not ordinary workers but high-profile ones occupying high posts. It was a well-planned and coordinated plot to embarrass India,” Patra pointed out.

He also named four IYC workers who stormed the Bharat Mandapam, being attended by who's who of the tech world, to embarrass the nation.

“Krishna Hari, IYC National Secretary, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narsimha Yadav, IYC national co-ordinator, were among those who barged into the AI Summit complex, Patra said while informing how they conspired and entered the heavily fortified complex with forged documents.

Meanwhile, a photograph of Narsimha Yadav with Rahul Gandhi has surfaced online, corroborating the claims of the Congress-sponsored stir.

The photograph is apparently from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, helmed by the Leader of Opposition, and the duo could be seen shaking hands in the viral image.

Sambit Patra said that the naked protest by Congress has been done at the behest of Rahul Gandhi, and this has left the entire nation angered and outraged.

Launching a tirade at top Congress leadership, the BJP lawmaker said that the AI stir was planned at Rahul Gandhi’s residence, with consultation from Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, and this was a deliberate attempt to malign the name and image of India.

Dubbing the Congress and Rahul as the “traitor of the highest order”, he said that the global dignitaries and the who’s who of the tech world stood in awe of India’s rising tech prowess at the five-day AI Impact Summit, but the Opposition is bent on spreading false propaganda and tarnishing India’s global stature.

“Topless, Brainless and shameless – these are the only three words to describe Congress's conduct today. The Gen Z will never accept and tolerate such behaviour by the IYC and Congress workers,” he stated.

Patra remarked that today’s incident exposes the nakedness of Congress.

“Nakedness of Congress stands exposed today. Rahul and Priyanka must hold a press conference and explain today's shameless conduct,” he said, putting the party’s top brass on notice.

