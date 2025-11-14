Shilpa Shirodkar wishes Happy Children’s Day to 'the girl who keeps my inner child alive'

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar wished Happy Children’s Day to her daughter Anoushka Ranjit - "the girl who keeps my inner child alive".

Treating the netizens with two adorable throwback photos with her daughter, the 'Gopi Kishan' actress penned, "To the girl who keeps my inner child alive always, my Nushki! You’re the reason my heart smiles every single day. Always be you and shine brighter! (Red heart emoji) Love you loads! #HappyChildrensDay (Kissing and hug emojis) @anoushkaranjit. #ShilpaShirodkar #ChildrensDay (sic)."

The first photo in the post was a happy click of the mother and daughter duo facing the camera together with a smile on their faces.

Joining the two for the next image was Shilpa's husband, Aparesh Ranjit, who turned a year older on November 9.

Wishing her hubby on his special day, the 'Jatadhara' actress dropped some love-struck photos of the couple on social media.

Shilpa penned, "Happy Birthday to my anchor, my husband, my forever and ever after @apareshranjit!!! (red heart emoji) Even though we’re not together on your birthday today, please know that you are right here in my heart, in every smile and at my very best...Even if we are miles away from each other, you handle it with such patience, strength and so much love, (sic)."

Revealing that her husband does not like to celebrate his birthday, she added, "I know today isn’t how we’d prefer to celebrate, but just know that it means the reunion is going to be even sweeter (and I can’t wait!!!!!) I’m already counting down the days until I can properly celebrate you with a tight hug that lasts far too!!!"

Expressing her admiration for her husband, Shilpa called him her 'rock'.

"You are my rock, my greatest motivation. I hope you feel all the warmth and love that I’m sending across to you!! I love you so so much and I can’t wait to see you!!! Come back soon Aps!!! Happy Birthday! Lots of hugs and kisses! (red heart and kisses emojis)", her post concluded.

Shilpa tied the knot with the UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000.

