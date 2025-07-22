July 22, 2025 11:33 AM हिंदी

Shilpa Shirodkar reveals how her new show sparked a life-changing spiritual journey

Shilpa Shirodkar reveals how her new show sparked a life-changing spiritual journey

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar has revealed how her new show, “Shankar - The Revolutionary Man,” became a turning point in her life, leading her on a spiritual journey.

In an interview with IANS, she shared that the experience gave her a chance to grow personally and explore a deeper sense of purpose beyond the screen. When asked how her journey from Bollywood to reality shows eventually led her to a spiritual path, Shirodkar revealed how her new show gave her a chance to grow personally and spiritually. She shared, “I have always been spiritually inclined. I enjoy learning, listening, and exploring different kinds of knowledge. So, when this show came my way, it felt like a life-changing moment for me. I thought to myself that if I were to be a part of this project, it would offer so much more for me to learn, both professionally and personally.”

Speaking about her role in the show, the 'Gopi Kishan' actress stated, “I am portraying the role of Adi Shankaracharya’s mother, Arambha. I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to play such an important figure in his life. Adi Shankaracharya had a very strong personality, and his mother played a pivotal role in shaping his journey. So, for me, it’s truly a privilege to step into her shoes.”

“I have the chance to work alongside such an iconic figure—Modi ji—and to portray Adi Shankaracharya’s mother, which is truly an honor. Personally, I feel like I am learning something new every day, whether it’s from reading the script or through interactions on set. It’s an incredible chance for growth,” Shilpa added.

“Shankar—The Revolutionary Man” is an upcoming series inspired by the life and teachings of the great saint and philosopher Adi Shankaracharya. Produced by Modi Studios in collaboration with Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi, the show features a stellar cast including Abhishek Nigam in the titular role, Rajesh Shringarpure, Farnaz Shetty, Rati Pandey, Manoj Joshi, and others.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Bobby Deol-starrer ‘Bandar’ to premiere at TIFF 2025

Bobby Deol-starrer ‘Bandar’ to premiere at TIFF 2025

25 children among 27 killed in Bangladesh Air Force jet crash

25 children among 27 killed in Bangladesh Air Force jet crash

Raashii Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

Raashii Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

Selena Gomez reflects on 'the most beautiful year of my life'

Selena Gomez reflects on 'the most beautiful year of my life'

Shilpa Shirodkar reveals how her new show sparked a life-changing spiritual journey

Shilpa Shirodkar reveals how her new show sparked a life-changing spiritual journey

India’s smartphone market grows 7 pc to reach 39 million units in April-June

India’s smartphone market grows 7 pc to reach 39 million units in April-June

Fan pressure led Adam Sandler to bring back ‘Happy Gilmore’ after over three decades

Fan pressure led Adam Sandler to bring back ‘Happy Gilmore’ after over three decades

Sanjay Dutt wishes his ‘strength, support’ Maanyata on b’day: Thank you for being in my life

Sanjay Dutt wishes his ‘strength’ Maanayata on b’day: Thank you for being in my life

Rakesh Roshan gives health update: Both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked

Rakesh Roshan gives health update: Both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked

Every 1 in 5 GST taxpayers in India now a woman: SBI Research

Every 1 in 5 GST taxpayers in India now a woman: SBI Research