March 27, 2026 2:40 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse of the ‘Halwa- Puri’ tradition on Ram Navami

Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse of the ‘Halwa- Puri’ tradition on Ram Navami

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty gave fans a glimpse into her Ram Navami celebrations at home, further sharing a picture of traditional festive food on her social media account.

Sharing a picture of the delicacies prepared on the occassion of Ram Navami, she captioned it as, ‘Halwa Puri #Tradition Happy Ram Navami.’

The picture shared by the actress captures a delicious spread of festive delicacies.

From chana, suji halwa, to potato sabzi and a plate full of piping hot puris - all staples of Ram Navami celebrations seem to have been prepared on the festival.

Shilpa, who is known for her deep-rooted cultural values, often celebrates Indian festivals with great enthusiasm and devotion.

From Navratri, Diwali to Ganpati, Ram Navami, the actress ensures that every occasion is marked with equal pomp.

A few months ago, A few months ago, Shilpa had visited the holy shrine of Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The actress shared a photo from her divine trip on her social media account.

She was seen inside the sacred premises of the Mahalakshmi Temple, dressed in a vibrant yellow saree, holding a beautifully decorated offering plate filled with flowers, and smiling warmly for the camera.

She had captioned the photo as, "#kolhapurlaxmitemple #blessed".

Earlier, the actress had brought home Sai Baba's sacred Kafni and Paduka.

She had expressed gratitude as she welcomed the holy symbols into her home, further calling it a blessing and a moment of divine grace.

–IANS

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