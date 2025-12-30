Shilpa Shetty is manifesting big and positive dreams for 2026

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Before bidding adieu to the year 2025, actress Shilpa Shetty treated the netizens with a few precious moments throughout the year, which she will cherish forever.

From some of her goofy moments from the vacations, to spending time with her son Viaan, to her yoga diaries, the video compilation Shilpa dropped on her IG is absolutely wholesome.

Her latest social media post further included some memorable family moments of Shilpa with husband Raj Kundra, her kids, Viaan and Samisha, her mother Sunanda Shetty, and sister Shamita Shetty.

Before saying goodbye to 2025, Shilpa expressed her gratitude for all that the year gone by had to offer.

As she gets ready to enter the next chapter, the 'Dhadkan' actress is taking with her all the lessons she learned during the year.

Manifesting big and positive dreams for 2026, the 'Sukhee' actress wrote, "A few moments that never made it to the gram...Ending the year warm, happy and grateful for all I received, achieved and learned from the highs & lows. Here’s to making every moment count and stepping into the next chapter. Manifesting big, positive dreams. See you, 2026. (sic)"

"Love and Gratitude, SSK", Shilpa signed off.

Before this, Shilpa shared snippets of her Christmas celebration with her loved ones on social media.

The post showed Shilpa facing the camera with husband, children, and Santa Claus in the backdrop of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

We could also see photographs of a Christmas cake and the kids having a good time while riding on the swings.

The last click in the post was of the entire family posing behind a Christmas tree.

“Christmassing Wishing you and your loved ones a season filled with love, joy, warmth, family time and being fully present (and also getting presents Merry Christmas all!#gratitude #love #seasonsgreetings #christmas," the caption read.

