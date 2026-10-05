October 05, 2026 12:46 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty doles out Monday motivation, shows off her focus and coordination with ball exercises

Shilpa Shetty doles out Monday motivation, shows off her focus and coordination with ball exercises

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty kicked off the week with her latest fitness routine. She shared a glimpse of herself performing ball exercises while highlighting their benefits for both the body and mind.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress shared a video of herself working with a ball and encouraged her followers to get their “brain in the game” as part of her Monday motivation. Along with the workout, the actress listed several benefits of ball exercises, including improved focus, attention and mental clarity. Shilpa also pointed out that such movements can help enhance coordination by making the brain and body work together.

She highlighted that exercises involving cross-body movements and coordination can support attention, working memory and cognitive flexibility.

Sharing her video, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress wrote, “Another Monday, another reason to get your brain in the game. Benefits of Ball Exercises:- Activates different areas of the brain, including the right and left hemispheres, memory pathways and motor circuits.- ⁠Improves focus, attention and mental clarity while helping reduce brain fog.-.”

⁠”Enhances coordination by making the brain and body work together.- ⁠Increases blood flow and supports stronger neural connections through movement and coordination.- ⁠Cross-body and brain-gym exercises can help improve attention, working memory and cognitive flexibility.- ⁠Strengthens motor control, coordination and overall body awareness. - ⁠Makes fitness a combination of physical movement and cognitive training. #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

The video shows Shilpa dressed in sporty athleisure as she performs a series of exercises using balls.

Interestingly, every Monday, Shilpa Shetty shares a dose of fitness motivation with her followers, encouraging them to begin the week on an active and healthy note.

Work-wise, Shilpa Shetty was most recently seen in the Kannada film ‘KD: The Devil’ and the web series ‘Indian Police Force.’

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Sara Ali Khan says after mother Amrita Singh and grandmother Sharmila Tagore, she wishes to work with Amitabh Bachchan

Sara Ali Khan says after mother Amrita Singh, grandmother Sharmila Tagore, she wishes to work with Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to people of ancestral village Babu Patti, says Jaya Bachchan wanted a library for children

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to people of ancestral village Babu Patti, says Jaya Bachchan wanted a library for children

India economy robust, stable despite global uncertainty: N Chandrasekaran

India economy robust, stable despite global uncertainty: N Chandrasekaran

Potapova ends 2026 season with shoulder injury

Potapova ends 2026 season with shoulder injury

Abhishek Sharrma talks about his cat on World Animal Day: She is my family

Abhishek Sharrma talks about his cat on World Animal Day: She is my family

PM Modi, Swiss President Guy Parmelin hold talks at Hyderabad House

PM Modi, Swiss President Guy Parmelin hold talks at Hyderabad House

Global risks likely to weigh on markets even as festive demand offers selective support

Global risks likely to weigh on markets even as festive demand offers selective support

Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on IT raid reports, clarifies, ‘The search was not pertaining to me’

Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on IT raid reports, clarifies, ‘The search was not pertaining to me’

EAM Jaishankar meets Swiss Prez Parmelin, highlights strong momentum of India-EFTA TEPA

EAM Jaishankar meets Swiss Prez Parmelin, highlights strong momentum of India-EFTA TEPA

'Defending the gold is special moment': Laxman hails India’s champion mindset after Asiad triumph

'Defending the gold is special moment': Laxman hails India’s champion mindset after Asiad triumph