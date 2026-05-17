Shekhar Suman reveals how Nitin Gadkari reacted to his question about road accidents

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Shekhar Suman revealed how Nitin Gadkari reacted to his question about road accidents.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Shekhar Suman shared that when he asked the Minister of Road Transport & Highways about the second biggest reason for deaths in the country, he admitted to him about what he was responsible for, while also stating all the things he should not be blamed for.

The 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' actor was asked, "As Nitin ji is coming to the show, so are you going to raise the issue of road accidents, which is the second biggest killer in India?

In response, Shekhar Suman revealed, "Yes, I did ask him this question. We also talked about the potholes and even flyovers, which at times end up falling on people's heads, leading to so many deaths."

"He replied to these questions by stating what all he was responsible for and what all he was not responsible for," he further shared.

Following a long gap of around fourteen years, Shekhar Suman has made a comeback to the space of Late-Night Shows with "Shekhar Tonite".

Speaking about his return, Shekhar Suman shared, “For me, Shekhar Tonite is not about celebrity interviews. It is about human moments. The conversations that stay with us are never the rehearsed ones. They are the pauses, the unexpected laughter, the silences, the things people reveal when they stop trying to appear perfect. Over the years, I realised that the most powerful conversations happen when people forget there is a camera in the room. That unpredictability excites me even today. After all these years, I wanted to return to a space where conversations can breathe again, where emotion matters more than performance, and honesty matters more than presentation.”

Produced under the banner of Sangani Brothers, along with Cobbled Street, "Shekhar Tonite" premiered on 15th May 2026. The show airs every Friday on Shekhar Suman's official YouTube channel.

--IANS

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