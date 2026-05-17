Racing Santander returns to La Liga after 14 years

Madrid, May 17 (IANS) Racing Santander ended a 14-year wait to return to La Liga with a 4-1 win at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Racing's top scorer Andres Martin scored twice, and Asier Villalibre and Suleiman Camera also hit the target.

Racing leads the Spanish second-division standings by seven points, securing one of the two automatic promotion places with two rounds remaining.

Racing also leads the scoring with 85 goals in 40 games, while having also conceding 59, reported Xinhua.

"I'm very emotional, this is for the club and my family. I'm so proud, but I can hardly speak," said coach Jose Alberto after the game, while winger Inigo Vicente said "this is for the fans, they were here for the club when it nearly disappeared. But we have been the best team in the division from start to finish."

Midfielder Peio Canales, who has spent the season on loan from Athletic Bilbao, also celebrated the promotion.

"I came here on loan for a reason, and what we are living here is very special. We have played well all season and showed personality, even when we have had difficult moments," he commented.

Racing's 14 years outside La Liga saw the club drop as low as the third tier before returning to the second division in 2022.

The remaining two places for promotion to La Liga will be decided over the next fortnight, with one direct promotion spot and the other to be decided between the teams that finish between third and sixth in the second tier.

--IANS

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