Shekhar Suman calls son Adhyayan a 'powerful actor': 'Proud of you my Dhurandhar'

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman called his son Adhyayan Suman a 'powerful actor'.

In one of his latest social media posts, Shekhar lauded Adhyayan's acting prowess in the movies "Raaz 2", "Jashn", "Heartless", and of course, "Heeramandi".

He further showed excitement about Adhyayan's forthcoming project, "Main Na Raha Mera", which is being made under the direction of Amit Kasaria.

"Adhyayan is a powerful actor..Raaz2, Jashn. Heartless, Heeramandi. Aashram and soon to be released "Main na raha mera"..He will surprise evone. proud of you my Dhurandhar! (sic)," wrote Shekhar on Instagram.

In another post, Shekhar admitted that Adhyayan as Zorawar in "Heeramandi" is one of his favourite characters.

It must be noted that Shekhar was also a part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali project.

Talking about "Main Na Raha Mera", the drama will also see Divita Rai, Akshay Anand, Kulbir Badesron, Neelu Kohli, Nilofar Gesawat, Saurabh V Pandey, Karan Bir Singh Arora, and Rhea Singha in key roles, along with others.

Meanwhile, Shekhar also treated his Insta Fam with a rare throwback picture featuring Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan.

The still uploaded on his Instagram handle had the three actors posing together in casual attire, with Sanjay and Shekhar on either side of Big B.

“A rare photo of Sanjay Dutt, Amit ji and me.#throwback,” Shekhar captioned the post.

The picture seems to be from the 1994 release “Insaaf Apne Lahoo Se”.

Starring Sanjay Dutt and Shekhar Suman, the mahurat clap for the drama was given by Amitabh Bachchan.

The action entertainer also has Shatrughan Sinha, Farah Naaz, Sonam, and Gulshan Grover in key roles.

Both Shekhar and Adhyayan were last seen on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”.

Set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement, the show further features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

--IANS

pm/

