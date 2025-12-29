December 29, 2025 6:04 PM हिंदी

Shekhar Kapur’s question on existence of black holes in human body lends new dimension to critical thinking

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for his existential and philosophical post, has once again dropped a thoughtful bomb ahead of the New Year celebrations.

On Monday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of a black hole. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he mulled over if black holes also exist inside a human body given that human bodies are a part of the universe.

He wrote, “The Riddle of the Black Hole. ‘The Universe constantly replicates itself , right? I asked the Astrophysicist Yes’ Said the Astrophysicist ‘Right from that which is potentially Infinite to potentially the most Finite that we can imagine ?’ ‘Yes’. ‘And then every cell in our body is a replica of the Universe ?’. ‘Possibly yes’. ‘And also within each cell the vibrations that potentially create the illusion of Physical Matter are recreated ?’. ‘Hmm’, muttered the Astrophysicist’. We have not yet scientifically proven that Matter does not exist except as Vibration, but there is a science that is seriously experimenting with that ‘I did not give up. ‘If so , then my body, however you imagine that .. is full of Black Holes too, right’. ‘Ha ha .. where are you going with this, Shekhar ?’ Smiled the Astrophysicist”.

He further mentioned, “‘But perhaps, possible, yes’. ‘If the current theory that Black Holes are portals through which the Universe crosses from one Dimension to another .. if that is right’. ‘That’s the problem with you Filmmakers/StoryTellers’. You never can tell the difference between fantasy and fact .. ‘ ‘But wasn’t all ‘Fact’ once a Story, potentially a fantasy .. before it became science?’. The Astrophysicist smiled ‘I love how you tell stories’. ‘But if this story is possible, and one day may become fact .. then my Body is full of Black Holes .. potentially Portholes that constantly are transporting whatever is ‘me’ between dimensions?’.

“‘If it becomes ‘fact’ .. then yes’ sighed the Astrophysicist.. now getting fed up of me .. ‘Then who am I?’ I asked .. ‘That’s not a question for Science’ ‘But don’t you ask yourself that?’ ‘All the time’ Sighed the Astrophysicist”, he added.

