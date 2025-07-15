July 15, 2025 8:11 PM हिंदी

Shekhar Kapur recalls how Masoom's box office fate changed overnight

Shekhar Kapur recalls how Masoom's box office fate changed overnight

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur decided to turn back the clock and share how his iconic drama "Masoom" failed to draw the audience into the theatres.

He shared that he was told, almost accusingly that he has made an artistic movie.

Taking to his IG, Shekhar recalled walking into an empty theatre "I walked into the theatre .. and there were only two people in there, and one was me! The vast emptiness hit me like an avalanche. This was the end of my career as a film maker .. which hadn’t actually started .. for Masoom was my first film. Unfortunately an ‘Article’ film.. as the black marketeers labelled it... that was the Friday of the release. All theatres went empty. As they were on Saturday, Sunday, Monday Tuesday.." he wrote.

Shekhar said that after witnessing the initial response to his first film, he thought of doing something else for a living.

However, as the distributors were thinking of pulling the movie out of the cinema halls, things changed for the better.

"On Thursday I got a call from them saying that people had started to come in. On Friday the houses were full. On Saturday tickets were being sold in black by those that called Masoom an ‘Article’ film. And the scramble to find more theatres began .... and Masoom was declared a hit . .. what happened on Thursday ?? I don’t know .. and have always wondered . What if they didn’t come on Thursday ? The Distributors would have given up the other theatre too .. and Masoom would not have been a film anyone saw .." he remembered.

The 'Mr India' maker revealed that as he prepares to take "Masoom, the next generation" into production, the old memories continue to haunt him.

Shekhar ended the post with a question, "what happened on Thursday ? Did my ( or the film’s) destiny just change overnight ?," he concluded.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Everybody who has a brother is going to feel their love for them, says Vijay Deverakonda on second single 'Anna Antene' from 'Kingdom'

Everybody who has a brother is going to feel their love for them, says Vijay Deverakonda on second single 'Anna Antene' from 'Kingdom'

Neha Ulhas Chande from Mumbai shares how 'Skill India Mission' changed her life

Neha Ulhas Chande from Mumbai shares how 'Skill India Mission' changed her life

Russia dismisses Trump's warning on announcement of imposing sanctions

Russia dismisses Trump's warning on announcement of imposing sanctions

I4C officials meet the cast of 'Special Ops 2.0' to discuss cyber crime

Kay Kay Menon, Parmeet Sethi meet I4C officials ahead of 'Special Ops 2.0' release

Windies legends Lloyd, Richards and Lara called in as CWI holds emergency meeting after Australia rout

Windies legends Lloyd, Richards and Lara called in as CWI holds emergency meeting after Australia rout

Maha: PM Awas Yojana fulfilling dreams of thousands to have a permanent house

Maha: PM Awas Yojana fulfilling dreams of thousands to have a permanent house

Actor Jiiva's film with director K G Balasubramani goes on floors with pooja

Actor Jiiva's film with director K G Balasubramani goes on floors with pooja

The Dark Side of Digital: Unmasking Cyberbullying

The Dark Side of Digital: Unmasking Cyberbullying

'Mandala Murders’ trailer introduces us to the eerie town of Charandaspur

'Mandala Murders’ trailer introduces us to the eerie town of Charandaspur

Shubhanshu Shukla: India’s new star

Shubhanshu Shukla: India’s new star