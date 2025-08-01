August 01, 2025 7:42 PM हिंदी

Shekhar Kapur designs dream birthday cake for daughter Kaveri ahead of her birthday

Shekhar Kapur designs dream birthday cake for daughter Kaveri ahead of her birthday

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to social media to reveal his latest creative endeavor—designing a dream birthday cake for his daughter Kaveri ahead of her special day on August 3.

Known for his imaginative storytelling, the filmmaker compared the process to crafting a narrative, turning the impossible into the possible. In his latest post on Instagram, while he admitted he isn’t a baker, he reached out to those with the right skills to help bring his whimsical cake vision to life.

Sharing a photo of the cake, Shekhar wrote, “It’s Kaveri’s birthday on the 3rd. I designed a cake! And I realised that I’m doing what I normally do with my narratives. Dream the impossible .. turn that into the probable .. and that into the possible ..So am not a baker .. but any one with that knowledge / skill let me know how to bake this? #cake #Birthdaycake @kaverikapur #Kaveribirthday #Baking #Baker.”

The filmmaker is known for frequently expressing his love and admiration for his daughter online. Earlier, in June Shekhar Kapur had wished his daughter Kaveri a 'brilliant journey' ahead. The 'Masoom' director wrote, “1’m ready to take on the world with girl power !’ She asserted at that young age. And she did .. now a brilliant singer songwriter , and terrific actor to boot! Have a brilliant journey Kaveri!”

He added, "Remember .. your Destiny is a set of piano keys, but the symphony you play is your own.”

On the work front, Shekhar Kapur is busy developing the sequel to his acclaimed film “Masoom,” titled “Masoom: The Next Generation.” The upcoming project is expected to feature a stellar cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, Shabana Azmi, and his daughter Kaveri Kapur.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

G V Prakash on winning National Award for Best Music direction: A blessing for the second time!

G V Prakash on winning National Award for Best Music direction: A blessing for the second time!

Indian Naval Ships arrive in Manila, strengthen maritime cooperation with Philippines

Indian Naval Ships arrive in Manila, strengthen maritime cooperation with Philippines

NSE settles data disclosure case with SEBI for Rs 40 crore

NSE settles data disclosure case with SEBI for Rs 40 crore

Mrunal Thakur celebrates birthday with stellar response to ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Mrunal Thakur celebrates birthday with stellar response to ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Bangladesh: Awami League to hold events throughout August to mark martyrdom anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (File image)

Bangladesh: Awami League to hold events throughout August to mark martyrdom anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Over 1.4 lakh food processing projects approved under MoFPI Schemes: Minister

Over 1.4 lakh food processing projects approved under MoFPI schemes: Minister

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana: 11 years of common man’s financial inclusion & empowerment

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana: 11 years of common man’s financial inclusion & empowerment

India needs to stick to line and length and build pressure at both ends, says Ravi Shastri as England make strong start in fifth Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval in London on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

5th Test: India needs to stick to line and length and build pressure at both ends, says Shastri

Bangladesh a failed state under Yunus, ripe for terrorists: Report (File image)

Bangladesh a 'failed State' under Yunus, ripe for terrorists: Report

Graphite India’s Q1 net profit falls 44 pc, revenue down 9 pc

Graphite India’s Q1 net profit falls 44 pc, revenue down 9 pc