Shekhar Kapur calls success, self worth & failure 'own perception of yourself'

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur loves to tease netizens with questions that force you to indulge in deep thoughts.

His latest post on X shares the director's take on the real meaning of failure and success.

The 'Mr India' maker believes that failure is nothing except a judgment upon yourself, as only those who judge themselves feel judged by others.

"Like waves in the ocean, the trough fights to become the crest .. and the crest always falls back into a trough .. it’s only a matter time .. A matter of time … yes .. how long is your perception of time? Your perception of the time between the crest and the trough?", Shekhar wrote.

He revealed that filmmakers constantly play with time - go into slow motion, expanding the perception of time.

Shekhar admitted that they still end up searching for their self-worth in other people’s eyes, who ironically enough are themselves looking for their own self-worth in others' eyes too.

"Sucess, self worth, failure .. and the space/time in between .. it’s just perception .. your own perception of yourself," he concluded.

On Tuesday, Shekhar shared that after the release of his first movie, "Masoom" he thought of doing something else for a living, as for the first few days the film was rejected by the audience, terming it as an Art film.

"I walked into the theatre .. and there were only two people in there, and one was me! The vast emptiness hit me like an avalanche. This was the end of my career as a film maker .. which hadn’t actually started .. for Masoom was my first film. Unfortunately an ‘Article’ film.. as the black marketeers labelled it... that was the Friday of the release. All theatres went empty. As they were on Saturday, Sunday, Monday Tuesday.." he wrote.

However, almost overnight, the fate of the film changed, earning it a special place in the hearts of movie buffs.

--IANS

pm/