Shehnaaz Gill on brother Shehbaz Badesha entering the Bigg Boss 19 house: “Will have high emotions all the time”

Mumbai Sep 7 (IANS) Bigg Boss 14 contestant and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha is all set to enter the 19th season of Bigg Boss.

Talking exclusively to IANS, his doting sister Shehnaaz Gill revealed how it is going to be exciting for them all to see Shehbaz in the house. She also added that she was extremely nervous to see him okay the game.

“I was feeling nervous for myself, but to be honest, I am feeling more nervous for my brother. She further added, “At the same time, I am also very excited because he is my brother, and this is a very big moment for me. I will see him from outside and obviously be supporting him. Moreover, we will have high emotions all the time.” The actress, further talking about her brother, said that she was extremely happy and proud to see him on TV's biggest reality show. “I feel very proud of Shehbaz.

He had been manifesting going into the Bigg Boss house for around 7 years, and that day has finally come!” Gill further said, “It's just that I wish he had been involved since day 1 and not as a wild card in the middle of the show; he would have understood the game better. But nevertheless I hope he will do well, I am sure.” Shehbaz Badesha, who stood as Shehnaaz Gill’s strong pillar of support, is now on the other side of the camera and game.

The doting sister is all set to root for her brother, hoping that he gets the BB 19 trophy home. For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz was a part of Bigg Boss season 14 and had been loved by a lot of fans. She won hearts with her innocence and bubbly personality and also for being Siddharth Shukla's closest pal in the BB 14 house.

–IANS

