Shefali Shah tries her hand at making, no pronouncing Charcuterie

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah tried her hand at making, no, actually pronouncing the popular French cuisine Charcuterie.

In a hilarious video dropped by Shefali on her official Instagram handle, she informs everyone, "I am making chakuchuri".

Trying to get it right this time, she ends up calling it "Cha chacha board" instead.

However, in the final take, she pronounces it correctly.

"Today, I am going to show you how to make Charcuterie," says Shifali.

While she is preparing the food, her two adorable fur babies came to distract her and refused to leave until Shefali gave them some cheese from the platter.

After all the hard work, the 'Jalsa' actress is finally able to complete the dish and also learn its proper pronunciation.

Proud of herself, she proclaims, "So here is Charcuterie. Yes, I am so proud", as she finally places the platter on the table.

Uploading the clip on social media, Shefali wrote,

"Charcuterie/chakuchuri???? What do you guys call it? (sic)"

Shefali is known to share snippets from her life on social media time and again.

On January 6, actress Shefali used social media to wish her elder son, Aryaman Shah, on his birthday as he turned 24 years old.

She penned an emotional note for Aryaman on Insta that read, "I love you more than I can express in words, so I’m not even going to try. Happy Happy Happy 24th birthday my son shine baby. I love you @aryamanshah more than anything ever. And Honestly it’s just as simple as that," followed by many hug emojis.

For the unversed, Shefali was initially married to television actor Harsh Chhaya from 1994 to 2000. In December 2000, she decided to tie the knot for the second time with director Vipul Amrutlal Shah. She is now blessed with two sons, Aryaman and Maurya.

