August 18, 2025 7:35 PM हिंदी

Sheeba Chaddha reveals she would 'love to be offered roles beyond just being a mother'

Sheeba Chaddha reveals she would 'love to be offered roles beyond just being a mother'

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Versatile actress Sheeba Chaddha has once again brought her authentic style to the screen as Sushma Kataria in ZEE5’s slice-of-life dramedy "Bakaiti".

Despite enjoying a career full of such memorable performances, Sheeba admitted that she is eager for scripts that challenge her as an actor.

She shared that she finds it thrilling to explore the parts that break molds, offering richer layers.

“It would be even more exciting to have more exciting writing offered to me,” she said.

“I am phenomenally happy with the kind of sets I go to, the kind of people I work with—honestly, such a blessing, but I would love to have more exciting writing offered to me where the role is not just of a mother but a lot more,” Sheeba concluded.

Talking about her most recent outing, Sheeba is seen as the matriarch of the Kataria family with warmth, humour, and an unshowy depth in "Bakaiti". She is the glue that holds the family together.

Set in the lively lanes of old Ghaziabad, "Bakaiti" revolved around the Kataria family as they navigate through sibling squabbles, financial stress, and everyday chaos. When Naina (Played by Tanya Sharma) is forced to share her room with her prankster brother Bharat (Played by Aaditya Shukla), however, when a sudden twist threatens their fragile peace, Sheeba’s character becomes the emotional anchor, reminding us that love and laughter might just be enough to hold a family together.

Made under the direction of Ameet Guptha, "Bakaiti" also features Rajesh Tailang as Sanjay Kataria, Tanya Sharma as Naina Kataria, Aaditya Shukla as Bharat Kataria, along with Keshav Sadhna, Ramesh Rai, Poonam Jangra, Shashwat Chaturvedi, and Parvinder Jit Singh in ancillary roles.

During her tenure as an actress, Sheeba has delivered several memorable characters in films such as "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", "Parzania", "Delhi 6", "Luck by Chance", and "Talaash", to name just a few.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Hockey Odisha, Manipur and Jharkhand win on Day 7 to end pool stage of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Hockey Odisha, Manipur and Jharkhand win on Day 7 to end pool stage

PM Modi to inaugurate project worth Rs 12,000 crore in Gaya on Aug 22

PM Modi to inaugurate project worth Rs 12,000 crore in Gaya on Aug 22

81 per cent rural households getting BIS standard tap water: MoS Somanna

81 per cent rural households getting BIS standard tap water: MoS Somanna

East Delhi Riders' Anuj Rawat sets sights on title defense and six-hitting crown in Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. (Credit: DPL)

DPL 2025: Anuj Rawat sets sights on title defence and six-hitting crown

Death toll from blast at explosives factory in Russia rises to 20

Death toll from blast at explosives factory in Russia rises to 20

Centre pushes financial inclusion with insurance, health schemes for all

Centre pushes financial inclusion with insurance, health schemes for all

Second single Thimurukaari from KPY Bala's 'Gandhi Kannadi' is a love ballad worth rooting for!

Second single Thimurukaari from KPY Bala's 'Gandhi Kannadi' is a love ballad worth rooting for!

Athiyan Athirai's 'Thandakaaranyam' to hit screens on September 19

Athiyan Athirai's 'Thandakaaranyam' to hit screens on September 19

Sheeba Chaddha reveals she would 'love to be offered roles beyond just being a mother'

Sheeba Chaddha reveals she would 'love to be offered roles beyond just being a mother'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in New Delhi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in New Delhi