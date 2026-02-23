Sheeba celebrates 30 years of sisterhood with BFF Bhagyashree on her birthday

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Sheeba Akashdeep marked three decades of sisterhood and and being each other's constant with actress Bhagyashree as she shared a heartfelt birthday note that also celebrated their enduring friendship.

Taking to her social media account, Sheeba wrote, “How do you pick a favorite moment from 30 years of sisterhood? From being young, hopeful actresses chasing dreams to standing strong as women, wives, and mothers… we’ve seen it all together. Through laughter, tears, madness, and memories — you’ve been my constant. Here’s to 30 years and a lifetime more.”

The carousel post featured a series of pictures capturing their beautiful journey of friendship and sisterhood over the years.

One picture showed the birthday girl Bhagyashree seated on a bench in a lime-green saree, surrounded by her pet dogs, smiling ear to ear.

Another picture captures Sheeba and Bhagyashree enjoying a carefree moment in a swimming pool. A third picture features them dressed in elegant traditional attire, sharing a candid laugh at what looks like a celebration party.

Another candid click shows them at a formal gathering, leaning onto each other as they are seen laughing over a joke.

For the uninitiated, Sheeba and Bhagyashree have shared a close bond since the mid-1990s.

Talking about Sheeba, the actress has featured in films like ‘Yeh Aag Kab Bujhegi’, ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Pyaar Ka Saaya’ and ‘Miss 420’. She later transitioned to television and reality shows.

Talking about Bhagyashree, the actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 1989 blockbuster ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. She belongs to a royal Patvardhan family of Sangli , making her the Princess of Sangli in Maharashtra.

At the peak of her career, Bhagyashree chose to marry businessman Himalay Dasani in 1990 and stepped away from the entertainment world to focus on family life.

The couple welcomed their son Abhimanyu Dasani in 1990 and daughter Avantika Dasani in 1995. Abhimanyu made his acting debut with ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ in 2018 and later appeared in films such as ‘Nikamma’. Avantika, on the other hand, stepped into acting with the web series ‘Mithya’.

In recent years, Bhagyashree returned to the entertainment industry and was seen participating in the reality show ‘Smart Jodi’ alongside her husband Himalay.

She is now all set to appear in Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that is scheduled to be released on May 1.

