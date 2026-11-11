November 11, 2026 8:06 PM हिंदी

Setback to SP: Former BSP MP Arvind Chaudhary, several other leaders join BJP

Lucknow: Former BSP MP from Basti Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, nephew of sitting Samajwadi Party MP Ram Prasad Chaudhary, and former CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Yadav join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary and other party leaders at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Lucknow, Nov 11 (IANS) In a major setback to the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2027, former BSP Parliamentarian from Basti, Arvind Chaudhary, and Banda-based SP leader Anil Yadav, along with scores of supporters, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The development comes months ahead of high-stakes Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP’s UP president and Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, formally inducted them into the party, in the presence of senior party leaders. Cabinet Ministers Dayashankar Singh, Swatantra Dev Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Dharampal Singh were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary stated that their induction would infuse the organisation with new energy and strength. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has reached new milestones in development, good governance, and public welfare over the last 12 years.

“The mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all, and Effort of all) has become more than just a slogan—it has become the very foundation of the government's working style. Efforts have been underway towards the welfare of the poor, the expansion of infrastructure, and the enhancement of India's global standing, without any discrimination,” he further remarked.

Pankaj Chaudhary emphasised that the BJP is working consistently toward the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, every party worker is committed to the goals of national interest and public service.

Referring to the current political and democratic climate in the country, he remarked that certain forces are attempting to destabilise India and undermine its democratic environment by fostering chaos.

Sharing concerns over planned attempts to arrange organised street protests, he said that there has been an attempt to push India toward a situation similar to that seen in Bangladesh, Nepal, or Sri Lanka.

“It is the responsibility of all to thwart the designs of forces that seek to destabilise the country,” he said while admiring the Yogi Adityanath government for advancing the state on the path of development.

--IANS

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