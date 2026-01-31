Sharvari shares glimpse of her ‘double shift survival pack’

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Hustling through long work hours, Bollywood actress Sharvari shared a glimpse of her “double-shift survival pack”, hinting at the hard work powering her busy day.

Sharvari took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a collage of pictures featuring her, a tiffin box, a coffee mug and her crew members.

She captioned: “A smile, protein laddoo, strong coffee and best team. Double shift survival pack.”

The actress is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next with Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah. It is slated to hit the screens on June 12.

Unveiling the release date on social media, the makers on January 29 wrote, "Imtiaz Ali’s next, a charming story of love and longing to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production. Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah Directed by Imtiaz Ali Music by A.R. Rahman Lyrics by Irshad Kamil Produced by: Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary. (sic)."

Backed by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary, the project enjoys a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection.

The film also brings back the legendary trio of A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali.

Other details about the much-discussed drama have been kept under wraps for now. The project will mark Diljit's on-screen collaboration with Vedang and Sharvari. He has worked with Imtiaz Ali in the 2024 biopic, "Amar Singh Chamkila".

Sharvari will also be seen in the upcoming spy thriller “Alpha” starring Ali Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The film will now bow in cinemas on April 17, 2026.

Yash Raj Films confirmed as they shared that the VFX team of ‘Alpha needs more time to present Alpha in its visually best shape. Alia and Sharvari will go toe to toe against Bobby in this brutal showdown that is a part of YRF spy-universe.

