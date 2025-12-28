December 28, 2025 4:14 PM हिंदी

Sharman Joshi reveals why 'Style' remains memorable even after 25 years

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Sharman Joshi's one of the most memorable movies, "Style" has completed 25 years of release on Sunday.

Commemorating the milestone moment on social media, Sharman shared that the film was never meant to be taken seriously, but simply wanted the audience to have a good time.

He penned a note on his IG that read, "Hard to believe it’s been 25 years since STYLE! This is one of the most fun films I have worked in. It was carefree, goofy, and happily unpolished. The film didn’t ask to be taken seriously; it just wanted to evoke a good time, and somehow pulled you along with it (sic)."

Talking about the core of his character, 'Bantu' - a lazy youngster who wishes to achieve success through shortcuts, he added, "I enjoyed playing an aimless college boy along with Sahil Khan. Our characters were not ‘heroes’ nor underdogs; just two lazy, overconfident boys trying to take shortcuts in life. Our back-and-forth banter gave the film its pulsating energy. Riya Sen and Shillpi Sharma, our co-stars, were a perfect foil."

He further revealed how filmmaker N. Chandra only had entertainment in mind while making the movie.

Sharman's note read, "It was great to work with director N. Chandra. He made the film with a simple intention — to entertain. It mixed slapstick humour, pranks, and mistaken identities with an unexpected murder mystery angle."

He reflected on how some simple gestures in the movie became a rage at the time.

"The ‘handshake-turned-foot shake’ became a rage and turned cult. People started mimicking it, and it went on to become a STYLE moment," Sharman wrote.

He further said that the project is ingrained in the memory of movie buffs even after 25 years of release because it remained honest to what it was trying to convey and did not pretend to be something it was not.

"Twenty-five years later, STYLE is still memorable because it was honest about what it wanted to be — a fun, unpretentious snapshot of youth," the post concluded.

