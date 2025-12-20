December 20, 2025 4:17 PM हिंदी

Divya Seth Shah documents her first day of shoot after losing daughter a year ago

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Divya Seth Shah is documenting the first day of her shoot after the demise of her daughter. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video showcasing her day, as she prepared for the shoot.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Approached my first shoot day after you left with much trepidation. What if I couldn’t bear it? What if I dissolved into tears? What if you were right there, holding my hand, cheering me on just not at the door to see me off at 4:00 am or how to ask me when I had returned if I had eaten But I will soldier on It’s the only way I know how to survive”.

Divya Seth Shah’s daughter Mihika Shah tragically passed away on August 5, 2024 in Mumbai at the age of 23. She died following a brief illness that included fever and a seizure, leaving the family and the film-TV community in deep mourning.

Divya is known for her nuanced performances across film, television, and theatre. She began her career in the late 1980s and quickly became recognised for portraying emotionally grounded, relatable characters. She gained popularity through television, especially with the iconic sitcom ‘Hum Paanch’ where her portrayal of a strong yet affectionate mother resonated deeply with Indian audiences.

In cinema, she has appeared in notable films such as ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘English Vinglish’, ‘Jab We Met’, and ‘Haider’ often excelling in supporting roles that add depth and realism to the narrative. Trained in theatre, she brings a naturalistic style to her performances, marked by restraint and authenticity.

Beyond acting, Divya Seth Shah is admired for maintaining a low public profile, choosing substance over celebrity status. Her career reflects consistency, versatility, and quiet excellence, making her a valued presence in Indian storytelling across generations.

--IANS

aa/

