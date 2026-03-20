Shared beliefs, interests deepening ties among nations across Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean-Atlantic theatres

Washington, March 20 (IANS) The national interests of the United States, India, Israel, Italy, and Japan form a critical allied bridge across the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean-Atlantic theatres, underscoring the importance of these regions to all five nations. This alignment should be consolidated into a resilient, resolute fabric advancing the shared beliefs and interests of these countries, a report mentioned.

According to a report in the American magazine ‘The National Interest’, the US-India trade framework agreement in February has realigned the converging trajectory of the most consequential partnership of the early 21st century.

“The high stakes call for harnessing the untapped shared cultural and ideological political leanings of Republican and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) voters — accentuating faith, family, and nation (FFN) — to sustain political solidarity and tide over episodic policy dissonance between the world’s largest democracies,” it stated.

The report stressed that both the US and Indian governments see geostrategic and political convergence with the transformative leaders of Japan, Italy, and Israel, both individually and collectively.

The governments of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, it said, are pursuing policies aligned with the administrations of President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi, laying the groundwork for a durable centre-right political coalition based on collective and complementary national interests.

“Cultural and ideological bonds constitute resiliency in relations between nations. The converging ideologies of the current US, Indian, Israeli, Italian, and Japanese governments present a timely opportunity to deepen cultural comprehension and solidarity among the five centre-right nationalist traditions embedded in their respective dominant faiths. These bonds could play a crucial role in mitigating challenges and discord not only in the Middle East but also across the Transatlantic and Indo-Pacific communities," the report detailed.

The report noted that conservative nationalists in the United States, Italy, Israel, India, and Japan would emerge stronger together and could play a key role in reinforcing their shared values of faith, family, and nation while advancing their collective interests.

To foster synergy, it said, hosting an annual “Faith, Family, and Nation Forum” on a rotational basis across the five nations would promote better understanding and build a strong network among conservative activists.

“Center-right nationalists are in the ascendancy in all five countries because their message and actions are more attuned to the aspirations and concerns of their respective citizens. The shared characteristics and concerns of Christian, Hindu, Jewish, and Shinto nationalism call for greater cultural solidarity,” it emphasised.

--IANS

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