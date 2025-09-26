Sharad Malhotra shares how he drew inspiration from films like ‘Singham’ and ‘Sarfarosh’ for ‘Yeh Hai Sanak’

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) TV actor Sharad Malhotra, who is all set to play a fearless encounter specialist in ‘Yeh Hai Sanak,’ revealed how he prepared for the role by revisiting iconic cop films like “Singham,” “Sarfarosh,” and “Ab Tak Chhappan.”

In an exclusive shared with IANS, the ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ actor shared that studying these films helped him pick up subtle nuances and bring authenticity to his performance. Speaking about essaying the character of Pradeep in the series, Sharad stated, “Playing a cop like Pradeep Singh has been both challenging and rewarding. I revisited some iconic cop films like Singham, sarfarosh, Ab tak chappan, to pick some nuances and add authenticity to my performance, but I made sure Pradeep felt fresh and unique to this story.”

“In real life, I do see a bit of that cop-like smartness if I may say, in myself, too…just the habit of being cautious and meticulous in real life too. Sharing the screen with Shivangi Verma and the rest of the cast was an enriching experience. During rehearsals, our energies really clicked, which I believe will translate beautifully on screen. I am excited to see how audiences respond once the series goes live,” he added.

The upcoming crime thriller web series "Yeh Hai Sanak", delves into hidden secrets, intricate relationships, and unexpected twists. The show also stars Shivangi Verma, Ankit Raj, and Simran Sachdeva. It will release on 1st October 2025 on Hungama OTT.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Sharad Malhotra described his 20-year journey in the entertainment industry as "mind-blowing and superb." Talking about his journey, he stated, “There were ups and downs, but I believe without them, life becomes colourless. Failures make the taste of success sweeter. My life has been a graph of success followed by failure, then success again—like everyone else’s. I’ve tried to learn something from both my highs and lows. Life is momentary; the only reality is the moment we’re living right now, like this conversation we’re having.”

--IANS

ps/