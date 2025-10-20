Sharad Malhotra reminisces about his fondest childhood Diwali memories

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Television actor Sharad Malhotra took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he recalled his favourite Diwali moments from childhood.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actor shared how the festival was always filled with joy, family time, and endless laughter, making those celebrations truly unforgettable. Reminiscing about his childhood, Sharad shared, “I still remember lighting diyas with my parents, wearing new clothes, and running around with friends. That excitement never really goes away. Even now, when Ripci and I light diyas together, it brings back those memories in the sweetest way.”

The ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ actor also opened up about what Diwali means to him and how he and his wife, Ripci Bhatia, celebrate the festival in their own heartfelt and intimate way. “Diwali, for me, is the triumph of light over darkness — in every sense. It’s about letting go of old worries, moving forward with hope, and being thankful for all the love and positivity that surround us.”

Sharad Malhotra also mentioned that he will enjoy a simple, heartfelt celebration at home with his wife. “Over the years, I’ve realized that the most beautiful Diwalis are the quiet ones — spent with loved ones, lighting diyas, sharing sweets, and laughing together. Ripci and I love decorating our home and creating a peaceful festive vibe. It’s not about grandeur; it’s about joy, calm, and connection.”

The ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’ actor also shared a deep connection with the festival’s essence, believing strongly in the message of light triumphing over darkness. Sharad stated, “There have been moments in my life when things seemed uncertain, but that belief — that light always wins — has kept me going. It’s a reminder that hope never fades,” he says. “And having a partner like Ripci makes it even more special — when one of us is low, the other becomes the light. That’s what Diwali is truly about.”

Talking about his Diwali plans, Sharad said, “I prefer an eco-friendly Diwali. We light diyas, avoid loud crackers, and focus on spreading happiness without harming the environment or animals. The spirit of the festival should always shine through in a conscious way.”

Diwali, also known as Deepawali or the Festival of Lights, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, marked with joy and fervor across India.

Falling on the 15th day of Kartik in the Hindu lunar calendar, the festival is observed on the Amavasya Tithi. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, 2025.

