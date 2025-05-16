May 16, 2025 5:17 PM हिंदी

Shanaya Kapoor grooves with French Montana, Guru Randhawa in ‘Vibe’

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Shanaya Kapoor has made her music video with the track “Vibe”, where she is seen grooving with Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and singer Guru Randhawa.

Shot in Las Vegas, 'Vibe’, a high-voltage track, is presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Shanaya tags it as “wild in the best way.”

She said, “Vibe is my first-ever music video and getting to do it with Guru Randhawa and French Montana was honestly wild—in the best way! We had so much fun filming in Vegas, the energy was electric, and the vibe (pun intended!) was just perfect.”

Shanaya said it feels great to share this side of her with everyone.

“What makes it even more special is seeing how people are connecting with the glimpses of the song. I hope Vibe becomes everyone’s summer favourite—I know it’s definitely mine! There’s so much love and work that went into it, and I’m really proud to be part of something that feels so global yet rooted in our sound,” she added.

Shanaya will next be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which is slated to release on July 11. The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

"Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan" is based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story, "The Eyes Have It". It will show Shanaya playing the role of a theatre artist, whereas Massey will be seen as a blind musician.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan" is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Niranjan Iyenger and Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra.

For the unaware, Shanaya was supposed to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's “Bedhadak,” opposite Lakshya and Gurfateh Parizada. However, the project was shelved due to the reasons best known to them.

Following "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan", Shanaya's lineup includes "Tu Yaa Main", "JC", and the series "Student of the Year".

--IANS

dc/

