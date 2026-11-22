Wellington, Nov 22 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said keeping things simple and going after anything in his hitting arc was the secret behind his ninth Test hundred - a blistering 128 that put India firmly in the driver’s seat in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve here on Sunday.

The wicketkeeper-batter's sparkling knock, featuring ten fours and six sixes, laid the platform for India to declare at a mammoth 720/9 in the first innings. "I think for me, I don't think about that a lot of time.

“I try to play the bowler's mind most of the time, but like I just keep it simple most of the time whenever I see the ball, I try to hit it. I think that's the, if it's in my area, I'll try to hit it for sure," Pant said to broadcasters after the day's play ended.

That approach was best captured when he moved from 99 to his hundred by skipping down the pitch to loft Glenn Phillips for six. Pant, who arrived into the game after missing India A red-ball games due to recovery from a left side strain injury, admitted the habit of chasing the landmark with a big hit had cost him in the past and this time he bided his time to avoid a deja-vu.

"See, mostly whenever I'm trying to get a hundred, I try to get it by six. But because of that, I've also missed a lot of hundreds. So I was waiting, I was very patient about it. But when the mid-off came up, I was like, this is the right opportunity. I might take it."

The century also made Pant the first Indian wicketkeeper with Test hundreds in all four SENA countries, and he said getting a hundred in New Zealand had been firmly on his radar.

"I think definitely it was a good one. New Zealand was one place where I was eyeing that hundred for sure. And I made sure that in a wicket like this where you have to grind and everyone is batting well, I just wanted to stay there as long as possible and just make my impact."

Pant also went past Brendon McCullum to become the second-highest six-hitter in Test history, and stand behind only Ben Stokes. He said such milestones were a thing of his childhood dreams, and those thoughts aren’t high on his priority anymore.

"See, as a kid, I definitely used to have those goals for sure, hitting a lot of sixes. But you know, right now in my career, I'm not thinking about that anymore. I just want to be more consistent and just make an impact wherever I play the game."

Known for his non-stop chatter behind the stumps, Pant said enjoying himself on the field stands at the heart of his game. "One thing about me is whenever I take on the field, be it fielding or batting, I want to have lots of fun, especially, you know, just being on the ground makes me happy. And just enjoying every day being out on the field."

New Zealand ended the day on 119/2, still 233 runs behind and Pant said India were ready to toil on a surface that has offered little help to the bowlers. "I think definitely the wicket is good to bat on. But at the same time you have to enjoy that grind being on the field because every day you won't get a spicy wicket.

“You have to grind through, especially in Test cricket. So definitely being on the ground, the one thing we enjoy as a team is keep on talking about something, enjoying a little bit of moment and having fun and putting our best effort on the field every day."

On India's hopes of taking the remaining eight wickets on the final day, Pant signed off by saying, "Definitely that's the idea and we'll try to get it for sure."

--IANS

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