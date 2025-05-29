Shalini Pandey to play 'Meenu' in Pulkit Samrat-led Rahu Ketu

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Shalini Pandey has been paired opposite Pulkit Samrat in the forthcoming drama, "Rahu Ketu". After wrapping up the Mumbai leg of the shoot, the team moved to Kasol for the second schedule of the shoot in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing a sneak peek from the set of her next, Shalini dropped a behind-the-scenes picture on her Instagram handle, which showed her flaunting her dazzling smile as she enjoyed the mesmerizing beauty of the mountains.

Not just that, Shalini also disclosed the name of her character from "Rahu Ketu" - Meenu.

The 'Maharaja' actress further mentioned in the caption, "Meet Meenu from the sets of my upcoming film:) Can’t wait for you to meet her properly soon! #RahuKetu."

Backed by Zee Studios, the project will also see Pulkit Samrat, and Varun Sharma as part of the core cast. Made under the direction of Vipul Vig, "Rahu Ketu" marks Pulkit’s first on-screen collaboration with Shalini. However, Pulkit and Varun have earlier shared screen space in the popular “Fukrey" franchise.

Apart from "Rahu Ketu", Shalini's promising lineup for 2025 also includes "Idli Kadai", opposite Dhanush.

She further has "Bandwaale" with Zahaan Kapoor in her kitty.

Shalini stepped into Bollywood with Ranveer Singh starrer "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" in 2022. As the project recently completed 3 years of release, she recalled feeling 'nervous and wide-eyed' during her B-town debut.

Posting some BTS photos from the drama, Shalini penned a nostalgic note on her Instagram saying, "Three years ago, Jayeshbhai Jordaar became my first step into the Hindi Film Industry:) a dream I’d carried (not so quietly) for years It came true with the magic of Yash Raj, the wild brilliance of @ranveersingh, the sheer faith of Adi sir and my amazing director who always believed in my instincts @divyangt I was nervous, wide-eyed, and full of feeling and they let me grow, stumble, fly. A quiet thank you to @shanoosharmarahihai for seeing me at a cafe and changing everything."

