Shakti Mohan pens heartfelt b’day note for sister Neeti: You are my life’s biggest blessing

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Choreographer Shakti Mohan on Tuesday shared a heart melting birthday message for her sister Neeti Mohan, expressing gratitude for the constant strength and joy she brings into her life.

Taking to social media, Shakti described Neeti as her “life’s biggest blessing and strength”, thanking her for being a “powerhouse” of support through every phase.

She also shared a string of images featuring her, Neeti, Mukti and her parents. A few pictures also featured Neeti’s adorable son Aryaveer.

For the caption, Shakti wrote: “You are my life’s biggest blessing & strength @neetimohan18 Thanks for being there as my powerhouse forever & for giving me the bestest joy by bringing Aryaveer in my life.”

“Happy birthday dooooo Love you sooooo much Wishing for all the love, happiness and success for you,” she added.

Talking about Shakti, after her victory in the second season of Dance India Dance, she produced dance-themed calendars for 2012 and 2013.

Shakti was cast in the fictional dance based teen series Dil Dosti Dance in 2011 as the main lead character. In 2013, Mohan launched a YouTube channel with dance instruction videos. She was also a contestant and finalist on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

She then became the judge and mentor in the dance competition reality show Dance Plus for Seasons 1 to 4 and also judged the show Dance Singapore Dance. Her first song as a choreographer in Bollywood is "Nainowale Ne" in the movie Padmaavat. In 2020, Shakti choreographed a song for Ranbir Kapoor in the film Shamshera directed by Karan Malhotra.

She has appeared in the music videos Kamli, Akh Lad Jaave Nritya Jam, Kanha Re, Aakhri Baar, ‘The Chamiya Song’ and ‘Saaton Janam’.

In films, she last choreographed the number “Hunkara” from “Sharmshera”, a period action drama film directed by Karan Malhotra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla. The film follows the captivity of an oppressed warrior tribe during the British Raj.

--IANS

dc/

